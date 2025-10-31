Levant and Vance exchange words on X after VP's Turning Point appearance

Vice President J.D. Vance and Canadian commentator Ezra Levant exchanged sharp words on X this week after Vance defended his recent comments about his Hindu wife’s faith, sparking a broader debate about Christianity, Israel, and the limits of religious discourse in politics.The exchange began after Vance faced backlash for remarks made at a Turning Point USA event in Mississippi, where he said he hoped his wife, Usha Vance, might one day “be moved by Christianity.” Critics accused him of promoting religious superiority, while supporters framed the comment as an honest expression of faith..Responding to the uproar, Vance posted a lengthy statement defending his comments and accusing detractors of “anti-Christian bigotry.”He said he was simply answering a question about his interfaith marriage and emphasized that while his wife “has no plans to convert,” she remains his “greatest blessing” and supporter in his faith journey.“Yes, Christians have beliefs,” he wrote. “And yes, those beliefs have many consequences, one of which is that we want to share them with other people. That is a completely normal thing.”.Levant, founder of Rebel News and a long-time advocate for religious freedom, pushed back.In a pointed reply, he said he was “glad” Vance was “on guard against anti-Christian bigotry from me, one of the most active Canadian advocates for Christians here and abroad.”Levant questioned why Vance would accuse him of bias while allegedly overlooking anti-Christian rhetoric from others, including conservative commentator Tucker Carlson..Levant also criticized what he described as Vance’s willingness to engage with figures from the so-called “Groyper movement,” an online faction of hard right activists led by Nick Fuentes.The Groypers are known for their opposition to mainstream conservatism and for promoting a brand of politics that blends nationalism, isolationism, and explicit religious identity.The movement has been accused of antisemitism and of targeting conservative leaders who refuse to embrace its ideology..Levant suggested that Vance, by entertaining questions from Fuentes-aligned voices at the Turning Point event, risked legitimizing a group hostile to both Jews and traditional conservatives.He went further, citing Vance’s past comments about Israel and Judaism at the same event. Levant asked whether Vance believed Jews persecute Christians or if Israel controlled past U.S. presidents, questions that appeared to test the vice president’s stance on religious and geopolitical issues. “I’m a fan,” Levant added, “but it looks like you’re trying to appease an insatiable racist movement led by a troll who praises both Hitler and Stalin. Say it ain’t so.”.Vance has not publicly responded to Levant’s follow-up.