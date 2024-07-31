Levant exposes Toronto police for concealing information about Jewish school arson

Rebel News publisher Ezra Levant said a person he spoke with about the arson to a shed at the Leo Baeck Day School (LBDS) revealed the arsonist had not been sleeping in it like the Toronto Police Service (TPS) claims. The person confirmed Tuesday at 3:05 a.m. was the first time the arsonist had appeared. “On what basis do you claim the arsonist had been living in a shed behind the school?” tweeted Levant on Tuesday. .Because of the hot weather in recent days, Levant predicted it would be 40C or more inside the shed. He asked if TPS was sure it was not making up a homeless man was living in the shed. The person’s video shows the suspect arriving at the scene at 3:05 a.m. and walking with purpose. He was carrying items in his hands. After arriving in the area, he stops to look behind him and heads over to LBDS. The fire starts a few minutes later, and TPS officers arrive soon after. While the investigation into the incident remains ongoing, Levant questioned why it announced it was not a hate crime. He said he wants to know when the investigation will finish. The publisher went on to say what basis did the TPS Hate Crime Unit declare this was not antisemitism. He said did it attend the crime scene. While Toronto Fire Services (TFS) put out the fire, he said why did it not issue a statement. He added does TFS agree with its statement this was an accident. Levant continued by asking what instructions TPS Chief Myron Demkiw gave it in issuing its statement. He said what other senior police officials, politicians, or community members were involved with drafting the statement. He accused it of downplaying the arson of a school bus with Jewish school signage on it on Monday. In response, he said what instructions is it under to hide or downplay the antisemitic crime wave in Toronto. Levant concluded by saying TPS has “shown a great permissiveness towards pro-Hamas protests, including activists blocking roads to Jewish residential communities, protesting outside synagogues, and a months-long illegal encampment at the University of Toronto.” He said why should any Jew or Canadian concerned about antisemitism trust it. “If you're willing to cover up this arson, how many other cover-ups are you engaged in?” he said. TPS said it responded to a call reporting a fire in a shed at LBDS being used by a homeless person for shelter on Tuesday at 3:46 a.m. “Toronto Fire Services extinguished the fire,” it said. “The cause of the fire is undetermined, with no suspicious circumstances noted at the scene.”.Although the incident happened at a Jewish school, TPS said it consulted its Hate Crime Unit and found no evidence it was motivated by hate. The investigation is ongoing. Shots were fired into the Bais Chaya Mushka School for Girls (BCMSG) in Toronto in May. READ MORE: JEWISH SCHOOL SHOOTINGS: Police charge Montreal suspect, Toronto assailant still at largeTPS said the suspects remain at large. Surveillance footage shows two suspects shooting at the BCMSG in the middle of the night..There were no injuries, but there was damage to the BCMSG’s building. The TPS Hate Crime Unit and the Guns and Gangs Task Force were on the case.