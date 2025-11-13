Liberal donor’s court promotion sparks fresh scrutiny in NB

Justice Minister Sean Fraser’s November 7 appointment of Justice Robert Dysart to the New Brunswick Court of Appeal is drawing renewed scrutiny over the role political donations may play in federal judicial promotions. Conservative MP Larry Brock is among those raising concerns, pointing to Dysart’s $7,089 in contributions to the Liberal Party since 2008, as recorded by Elections Canada.Dysart’s initial appointment to the bench in 2019 similarly came under the microscope after CBC and The Globe and Mail reported that five of six New Brunswick judicial picks that year had either personal or political ties to Liberal cabinet minister Dominic LeBlanc..Dysart was included in that group, with a record of donating to LeBlanc’s riding and leadership campaigns.The revelations prompted Democracy Watch to call for ethics reviews into whether the selection process allowed for potential conflicts of interest.The latest appointment has revived those earlier concerns. Critics argue that repeated elevations of political donors contribute to public skepticism about the impartiality of the judicial appointments system..Brock and other opposition MPs say the pattern risks eroding trust in the independence of the courts.The federal government maintains that appointments are merit-based and vetted through independent advisory committees. While public records confirm Dysart’s history of partisan donations, no evidence has emerged indicating direct impropriety in his promotion to the Court of Appeal.Nonetheless, the recurring appearance of politically affiliated candidates continues to fuel debate about the transparency and credibility of the judicial selection process.