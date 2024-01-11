Canadian

Liberal MP calls on Canadian government to support South Africa’s genocide lawsuit against Israel

Salma Zahid delivering her victory speech on election night on Oct. 19, 2015
Salma Zahid delivering her victory speech on election night on Oct. 19, 2015Courtesy Ali Javeed/Wikipedia
Loading content, please wait...
Justin Trudeau
Canadian Government
Leighton Grey
International Court Of Justice
South Africa
W Brett Wilson
International Law
Ceasefire
Israel-Hamas War
Salma Zahid

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news