Liberal MP calls on Canadian government to support South Africa’s genocide lawsuit against Israel

Liberal MP Salma Zahid (Scarborough Centre, ON) said the Canadian government should support South Africa’s application to the International Court of Justice about the Israel-Hamas War. “South Africa has prepared a detailed and lengthy application that raises many serious issues around the humanitarian crisis, the conduct of the conflict and the suffering that is being experienced by innocent Palestinians, including women and children,” said Zahid in a statement. “These accusations deserve to be heard in the proper legal forum.” .About 23,000 Palestinians have been killed during the war and about two million have been displaced. Humanitarian aid agencies have reported they are unable to bring in sufficient supplies of food and water to avoid a humanitarian crisis. Throughout this conflict, Zahid said Canada “has been clear that all parties must act within international law and have a duty to take active steps to ensure the protection of civilians.” “If Canada is to give meaning to these words, we must support the process at the International Court of Justice and the tenets of international law,” she said. Grey Matter Podcast host Leighton Grey said Zahid is privileged to be an MP in Canada. “Palestine is not Canada and their problems are not ours,” said Grey. “You are paid to work for Canadians, so either do the job you sought or else give up your seat.”.Former Dragon’s Den investor W. Brett Wilson proposed Zahid resign as an MP or from the Liberals. “Ideally both,” said Wilson. “Oct 7 governs.”.Prime Minister Justin Trudeau asked for a pause in the fighting between Israel and Hamas on December 12, saying Canada is in favour of working “towards a sustainable ceasefire.”READ MORE: Trudeau backs 'sustainable ceasefire' in Israel-Hamas warTrudeau revealed in a statement he made with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon that he wanted a sustainable ceasefire. The United Nations General Assembly was voting on a motion to request an immediate ceasefire.