Canadian

Liberal MP denies knowingly engaging with Iran-linked activist after controversial photo

Salma Zahid (pictured left) Firas al Najim (pictured right)
Salma Zahid (pictured left) Firas al Najim (pictured right)Firas Al Najim on X
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Iran
Canpoli
IRGC
Salma Zahid
Liberal MP Salma Zahid
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