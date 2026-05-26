Liberal MP denies knowingly engaging with Iran-linked activist after controversial photo

OTTAWA — Salma Zahid says she did not knowingly engage with an Iran-linked activist during a weekend encounter that has sparked political controversy, despite the activist later claiming the pair discussed Middle East politics and border issues.The controversy stems from a photo taken Sunday showing Zahid alongside Firas Al Najim, who was wearing a shirt featuring the three supreme leaders of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Al Najim has publicly praised Iran-backed Shi’ite militant groups and has appeared on Iranian state broadcaster PressTV.In a statement posted Sunday on X, Zahid said she had been approached unexpectedly while spending time privately with family members at a restaurant.“I did not notice the shirt he was wearing and I would never have agreed to such a photo if I had,” Zahid wrote.“I unequivocally condemn the IRGC and oppose all foreign interference in Canadian politics.”.Speaking to the Western Standard on Parliament Hill, Zahid said she did not recognize Al Najim and denied having a substantive interaction with him. “I didn’t recognize him, I don’t know him,” Zahid said. Asked whether she had spoken with him, she replied: “I don’t talk to him at all.” However, Al Najim later posted a different account on X, claiming he had a friendly political discussion with the Liberal MP.“Had a nice interaction with Liberal MP @SalmaZahid15 & she promised that she would not bow to any Zionist lobbies & continue to stand up for Palestinian rights,” Al Najim wrote.He also claimed the pair discussed Muslim Association of Canada speakers allegedly unable to enter Canada due to border issues, adding that Zahid “said she is solving it.”Zahid has not publicly responded to Al Najim’s characterization of the interaction.The controversy drew criticism from Calgary Tory MP Shuv Majumdar, who questioned why Al Najim appeared supportive of Zahid.“The IRGC is a listed terrorist entity in Canada, despite Liberals slow walking the decision,” Majumdar wrote on X.“They’ve built an empire of terror proxies, subjugate Iranian women to brutal repression, partner with organized crime in Canada, and intimidate our communities and our leaders.”“It’s one thing to maybe not notice the t-shirt. But why is this IRGC fanboy so enthusiastic about MP Zahid?”The controversy comes amid heightened scrutiny in Ottawa over foreign influence concerns tied to Iran and debate surrounding the federal government’s handling of the entry of a Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps official heading Iran’s football association delegation in April.