Canadian

Liberal MP stays in caucus despite its support for 'absolutely terrible NDP motion for Palestinian statehood

MP Anthony Housefather is staying with the Liberals
MP Anthony Housefather is staying with the LiberalsCourtesy CPAC/Twitter
Loading content, please wait...
Israel
Liberal Party Of Canada
Anthony Housefather
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
Palestinian statehood
Motion to support Palestinian state

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news