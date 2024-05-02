Liberal MP who equated semi-automatic guns to war gear not seeking re-election

Liberal MP Pam Damoff (Oakville North-Burlington, ON), who referred to semi-automatic guns as weapons of war, said it is time for her political career to end. Damoff confirmed she would not be seeking re-election in the next election. “While I know that I still have something to offer Canada, Ontario, and my community, the hyperpartisan nature of politics today is not the environment that I see myself serving in,” said Damoff in a Wednesday statement. “I continue to believe in public service and the power of each of us to make a positive difference in the lives of others.” .She said she has been fortunate to have varied, rewarding careers in real estate investment banking; serving on Oakville town council; and being an MP. While she does not know what the next chapter will be for her, she acknowledged it will be in a role where she can make a difference in other people’s lives as she has always strived to do. At the moment, she pointed out that the current tone of politics, the drive for social media clips and lack of respectful dialogue have changed how politicians interact in Parliament and in public. She added the tenor of public discourse “has deteriorated significantly, and I fear the loss of trust in public institutions we are seeing that is driven by misinformation and lies being spread by politicians and on social media.” Because of the drive for social media likes and clips among elected officials, she said constructive conversations have been hindered, differences exacerbated, and diminished politicians' capacity to show empathy to each other. The threats and misogyny she has experienced as an MP have made her fearful of going out in public. She called politics “no longer for me and so it is time for me to turn a page on this chapter.” She will continue to serve as MP until the next election is called. She thanked Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for his confidence in her, leadership and friendship. Additionally, she said she was grateful to serve under various cabinet ministers as their parliamentary secretary. To Damoff's fellow Liberal MPs and colleagues across the aisle, she said she loved them. “If we focus on what unites us, always taking the high road with a focus on moving forward, we will leave this great country better than we found it,” she said. Damoff said in 2022 the Canadian government was not going after hunters with its gun restrictions. READ MORE: WATCH: Liberal MP says semi-automatic weapons for battle action“We are looking to remove weapons that were designed for the battlefield from our society,” she said. .The United Kingdom restricted semi-automatic guns in 1988, Australia in 1996, and New Zealand in 2019. She called the amendment to Bill C-21 “not a back door as has been suggested.”