Canadian

Liberals announce Canada to pursue sovereign space launch capabilities

Transportation Minister Steven MacKinnon announces Canada will be pursuing domestic space launch capabilities to rely less on 'foreign countries'
Renderings of potential spaceport in Newfoundland
Renderings of potential spaceport in NewfoundlandNordSpace
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Canadian Space Agency
Jeremy Hansen
Aerospace Sector
Transportation Minister Steven MacKinnon
Canadian spaceport
Canadian government annoucment

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news