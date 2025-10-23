Liberals announce new bail legislation

Justice Minister and Attorney General Sean Fraser announced new federal legislation Thursday that he says will strengthen public safety through stricter bail laws and tougher sentencing for violent and repeat offenders.The Bail and Sentencing Reform Act includes more than 80 measures designed to make it harder for high-risk offenders to be released and to impose harsher penalties for serious crimes. Fraser described the reforms as the result of “extensive consultation” with provinces, territories, law enforcement, and community partners.“Canadians are feeling the strain of a justice system that has failed to keep up with what they’re seeing in their communities,” Fraser said. He pointed to concerns about repeat offenders, organized crime, and unprovoked acts of violence, adding that many citizens no longer feel safe in their own neighborhoods..Fraser said the bill focuses on three areas: stronger laws to keep dangerous offenders off the streets, increased support for frontline officers and prosecutors, and long-term investments in crime prevention such as housing, mental health, and youth programs.Key among the reforms are changes to Canada’s bail system. The government plans to make public safety the “paramount concern” in bail decisions and to expand the use of “reverse onus” provisions. In such cases, the accused must prove to a court that they should be released rather than the Crown proving they should be detained. The new rules would apply to offences such as home invasion, auto theft, human trafficking, violent extortion, and repeat violent crimes involving weapons.Fraser also said the government will clarify that the “principle of restraint” — which encourages release unless detention is clearly justified — will not apply in reverse onus cases. Accused persons will have to show they do not pose a public safety risk to be granted bail..The legislation will also introduce new aggravating factors at sentencing, meaning tougher penalties for violent and repeat offenders, as well as for those who target police officers, critical infrastructure, and retail businesses.“If you target the people who protect us, the businesses that serve us, or the infrastructure that powers us, you should expect a tougher sentence,” Fraser said.He credited Ontario Attorney General Doug Downey and other provincial partners for their collaboration in shaping the bill, which he said is aimed at restoring public confidence in Canada’s justice system.