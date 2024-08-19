Liberals become latest group to withdraw from Ottawa Pride events over anti-Israel statement

The Capital Pride Parade (CPP) is continuing to bleed participants. CTV News reported Monday the Liberals are the latest major group to pull out from the CPP after organizers denounced Israel in a statement they put out. “In light of recent decisions made by the Capital Pride Board, the Liberal Party has decided not to participate in Capital Pride events this year and instead will host our own event to celebrate Ottawa’s (sexual minority) communities,” said Liberal spokesperson Parker Lund to CTV News.Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other politicians have participated in the CPP in the past. Because of the anti-Israel statement, groups who have marched in the CPP before have announced plans to pull out of it. Meanwhile, other groups such as government and public service organizations are debating whether or not they should do the same. This ordeal started after Capital Pride put out a statement on August 6 saying it stood with Palestine and accused the Israeli government of pinkwashing the Israel-Hamas War by pointing to its support for sexual minorities to divert attention from its actions. While Capital Pride had indicated it stood with Palestine, it condemned the Hamas terrorist attacks on Israel in October. However, it vowed to recognize the ongoing genocide against Palestinians in the opening remarks at Capital Pride Festival events. Although some pro-Palestine organizations such as Queers4Palestine Ottawa praised it for pledging to boycott Israeli companies, the statement sparked backlash from Jewish residents and groups such as B'nai Brith Canada and the Jewish Federation of Ottawa.In response, certain Ottawa organizations and leaders said they be staying away from the CPP. Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe confirmed he would not be participating in it and other Capital Pride events, but he asked festival organizers to “take steps to ensure no one feels excluded.”“This decision by the board, days before the start of Pride, has unfortunately created an atmosphere where many now do not feel welcome to participate,” said Sutcliffe. “Pride has always been and should continue to be a celebration of diversity and inclusion where no one feels excluded for who they are.”The Ottawa Hospital and the Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario (CHEO) said they would not be participating in it, opting to organize their own Pride events to celebrate sexual minorities. CHEO President and CEO Alex Munter said in a memo to staff obtained by CTV News Ottawa that because some community members indicated they would be unsafe attending it, participating in it would “send a message of exclusion, which is the opposite of what we believe.”Since Capital Pride was facing backlash, it led it to issue a new statement that committed to fostering safe spaces where everyone is welcomed. It said it had heard concerns from community members and reaffirmed it welcomed and valued all sexual minorities and religions. The Capital Pride Festival begins this weekend and will finish with the parade on Sunday. The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA) said on August 8 it was shocked and hurt by Capital Pride saying it stood with Palestine. READ MORE: Jewish organization denounces Ottawa Pride group for supporting PalestineBy making anti-Israel policy a centrepiece of Capital Pride, CIJA said it “creates a climate where Jews are targeted, unwelcome and unsafe.”“Pride is supposed to embrace the diverse backgrounds of the (sexual minority) community and should not ask anyone to leave part of their cultural, ancestral, heritage or religious identity at the door to feel secure, upheld, protected and included,” said CIJA.