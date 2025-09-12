Liberals expected to put forward bubble zone law on Tuesday

The federal government is expected to introduce legislation as early as next week aimed at preventing individuals from intimidating or obstructing people from entering places of worship, cultural community centers, and schools.According to reports, the forthcoming bill would make it an offence to interfere with access to such facilities, building on existing measures intended to safeguard communities across Canada.The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA), a national advocacy organization, welcomed the development. In a statement, CIJA CEO Noah Shack said the measure represents “a much-needed step in the right direction” following reports of increasing antisemitism and other hate-motivated incidents in recent years.While supporting the anticipated legislation, Shack urged the government to go further, calling for stronger enforcement of current laws, updates to Canada’s anti-terror framework, and additional resources for community security.The bill is expected to be introduced in the House of Commons on Tuesday. Further details on its scope and enforcement provisions have not yet been released..“Canadians have the right to feel safe in their communities,” Prime Minister Carney said in a press conference on Wednesday. “When our laws repeatedly fail to protect those basic rights, we need new laws. This fall, we will deliver them.”At the heart of his speech was a focus on protecting religious and community spaces from violence, intimidation and hate. Carney said no one should fear going about daily life.“All Canadians must be able to get up, go to work, go to their church, temple, mosque or community center, and then come home and sleep soundly at night,” he said. “That is the basic promise of security, and we will not stop until it is guaranteed.”.Similar protections have recently been pursued at the municipal level. In June 2024, Vaughan City Council unanimously adopted the Protecting Vulnerable Social Infrastructure By-law, which prohibits “nuisance demonstrations” within 100 metres of facilities such as places of worship, schools, hospitals, childcare centres and congregate care facilities. The by-law defines nuisance demonstrations as actions that would cause a reasonable person to feel intimidated or insecure, or that prevent access to these spaces, including acts that incite hatred or violence. Violators face fines of up to $100,000, with enforcement shared between by-law officers and York Regional Police. The Canadian Civil Liberties Association has launched a Charter challenge against the by-law, arguing it infringes on constitutionally protected freedoms of expression and peaceful assembly.Ottawa is also studying the feasibility of introducing a similar measure. City staff are reviewing a proposal that would establish protective zones around vulnerable sites and restrict protests that amount to intimidation or obstruction. Public consultation is ongoing, with a final report to Council expected in early 2026. Staff have acknowledged potential legal challenges, noting any such by-law would need to withstand scrutiny under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.The federal government’s expected legislation follows these municipal examples and signals a broader shift toward using legal tools to protect access to community institutions. Further details on its scope and enforcement provisions are expected when the bill is tabled in the House of Commons.