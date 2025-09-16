Liberals expected to put forward bubble zone law

The federal government is expected to introduce legislation as early as Tuesday aimed at preventing individuals from intimidating or obstructing people from entering places of worship, cultural community centres, and schools.According to reports, the forthcoming bill would make it an offence to interfere with access to such facilities, building on existing measures intended to safeguard communities across Canada.The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA), a national advocacy organization, welcomed the development. CEO Noah Shack called it “a much-needed step in the right direction” at a time when antisemitism and other hate-motivated incidents have been on the rise. .But he urged Ottawa to go further, pointing to the need for stronger enforcement of current laws, updates to Canada’s anti-terror framework, and more resources for community security.Prime Minister Mark Carney framed the coming legislation as part of a broader commitment to ensuring Canadians feel safe in their everyday lives. “Canadians have the right to feel safe in their communities,” he said at a press conference last Wednesday.“All Canadians must be able to get up, go to work, go to their church, temple, mosque or community centre, and then come home and sleep soundly at night.”.Deputy Conservative Leader Melissa Lantsman criticized the government for taking too long to act, saying “no one should be afraid to worship in peace,” yet communities have faced “two years of their inaction while our communities called out for help.”She noted Conservatives had previously tabled legislation to address arson attacks on religious institutions, called for faster access to the Security Infrastructure Program, and proposed an Anti-Hate Crime Task Force. Lantsman told the Western Standard her party will “assess the legislation once it is tabled” but insisted the government must be held accountable.Municipalities have already begun adopting similar measures. In June 2024, Vaughan City Council unanimously adopted the Protecting Vulnerable Social Infrastructure By-law, which prohibits “nuisance demonstrations” within 100 metres of places of worship, schools, hospitals, childcare centres and congregate care facilities.Offenders face fines of up to $100,000, with enforcement shared between by-law officers and York Regional Police. The Canadian Civil Liberties Association has launched a Charter challenge against the measure, arguing it infringes on constitutionally protected freedoms of expression and assembly.