Liberals face backlash over $10 billion in Stellantis subsidies tied to lost Ontario auto jobs

The Conservative Party of Canada is intensifying its calls for transparency over federal subsidies to Stellantis following the automaker’s decision to shift Jeep Compass production from Brampton, Ontario, to the United States, a move that could cost roughly 3,000 Canadian jobs.Conservative MP Garnett Genuis, the party’s Shadow Minister for Employment, moved a motion during a parliamentary committee Monday demanding the release of all unredacted Stellantis contracts since 2015. In a video posted from the meeting, Genuis accused Liberal members of filibustering to delay the vote and argued that taxpayers “deserve to know what Canadians got for the billions in subsidies.”.The push coincides with a broader effort from Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, who sent a letter Friday to Prime Minister Mark Carney urging the public release of the Stellantis agreements. Poilievre said the government’s assurances that Stellantis is “obligated to keep jobs in Brampton” are meaningless unless Canadians can see the details of the $10 billion in promised incentives.“You claimed yesterday that Stellantis is obligated to keep jobs in Brampton, yet auto workers have been left in the dark about what Canadians got for the $10 billion your government promised to that company,” Poilievre wrote..The federal and Ontario governments have committed significant public funds to Stellantis and its joint venture with LG Energy Solution, NextStar Energy, which is building a $5 billion electric vehicle (EV) battery plant in Windsor, Ontario. Under that deal, Stellantis could receive up to $15 billion in performance-based incentives over ten years, two-thirds from Ottawa, capped at US$45 per kilowatt hour of battery production.A separate 2022 agreement provided $3.6 billion toward retooling Stellantis’s Brampton and Windsor assembly plants to support EV manufacturing. .Ontario Premier Doug Ford said last week that the province has not yet provided funds for the Brampton portion of that deal.Following Stellantis’s October 15 announcement, Industry Minister Mélanie Joly sent a letter to Stellantis CEO Anthony Filosa threatening legal action if the company fails to meet its commitments to maintain a “full Canadian footprint, including Brampton.” Joly told reporters the federal government has been in ongoing discussions with the company for months, anticipating the retooling delays..Stellantis said it still intends to produce a vehicle at the Brampton facility but has not disclosed which model, pending further talks with Ottawa. Carney confirmed Thursday that Stellantis’s global leadership had assured him the company is looking for a new model to assign to the plant.Poilievre announced plans to request an emergency debate in the House of Commons on the future of Canada’s automotive industry, coinciding with a call to reconvene the Standing Committee on Industry and Technology. Conservative MP Kathy Borrelli (Windsor–Tecumseh–Lakeshore), a committee member, declined to comment when contacted by CBC.The developments follow broader criticism from auto sector stakeholders, including Flavio Volpe, president of the Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers’ Association, who said Ottawa should withhold further subsidies for Stellantis’s Windsor battery plant until the company reinstates Brampton vehicle production..As of March 31, 2024, the federal government had delivered $268 million of the $500 million committed to the NextStar project through the Strategic Innovation Fund. Ottawa has declined to disclose further payments, citing commercial confidentiality and competitive concerns.With thousands of Ontario auto jobs now at stake, the Conservative opposition is framing the issue as a test of the Trudeau–Carney government’s accountability and industrial policy credibility.“Canadians are paying for these jobs twice, once through their taxes, and again through their lost livelihoods,” Genuis said in committee. “It’s time we see what this government really signed us up for.”