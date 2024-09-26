Liberals gun grab ‘on track’ to begin this fall

The Trudeau government's gun grab is about to begin this fall.Public Safety, Democratic Institutions, and Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc told the media that the gun grab would begin this fall as scheduled."Last year, there was talk, you know the gun buyback, having a more concrete update in fall 2024. We're now into fall 2024. We have seen $67 million spent on the program, but no guns bought back. What's going on there?" asked the media."The good news is we're just at the beginning of the fall, actually, the summer just ended. I think I understand your impatience. I share that impatience," responded LeBlanc."The good news is that those concrete steps that we spoke about in terms of buying back, retrieving, and destroying, disposing of those military-style assault weapons that have no place on the streets of Canada, that will begin in the next month or month and a half.""We'll have more information, those concrete details that I know you're looking forward to in the coming weeks, but we're very much on track to fulfill that obligation we made to Canadians," continued LeBlanc."A lot of work has been done. Those expenditures were precisely so that we can meet the obligations we made to Canadians in terms of those timelines, and I'm not pessimistic at all." "When will that process begin? Within the next month, month and a half?" asked the media. "I will be announcing the details of the first phase of the program that will begin this fall as planned, so you shouldn't be pessimistic at all. We're very much on track in terms of those timelines," said LeBlanc."Duclos and I have done a lot of work in this regard and I look forward to providing those details in the coming weeks. But to reassure you that the commitments we made about starting to retrieve, buyback, and dispose of those guns this fall is very much on track and the second phase of the program, as we said, will roll out. That's the individual buyback from Canadian gun owners. That will begin exactly as we said in 2025. So, I'm not pessimistic about our ability to effectively deliver that program.".This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.