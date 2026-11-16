OTTAWA — Housing Minister Gregor Robertson says the Carney government has plans to put in place regulations in the coming months that would allow foreign buyers to purchase newly constructed Canadian homes. Finance Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says the provincial and municipal restrictions will remain.Speaking to reporters in the Commons foyer on Monday, Robertson confirmed that Ottawa is moving forward with the changes to the federal foreign homebuyer ban announced in Budget 2026.As signaled in the Budget, Budget 2026, we're going to be introducing regulations around exemptions for new housing that is being bought or invested in by foreign buyers."So it opens up the new housing market and invites investment in that which will ultimately create more supply for Canadians."Robertson said the government wants to finish the regulatory process as quickly as possible."That has to go through the regulatory process in the coming months, and we want to get that through as quickly as possible," he said..The proposed changes would allow non-Canadians to buy newly constructed residential property, while existing restrictions on buying existing homes would remain in place.Budget 2026 (tabled November 5) proposes to extend the federal ban on foreign purchases of existing residential property for a further two years, to January 1, 2029.The ban was first introduced by former PM Justin Trudeau in January 2023 as part of Ottawa's broader efforts to address housing affordability and concerns about foreign investment in the Canadian real estate market.It was originally due to expire after two years but was extended in 2024 to January 2027.Champagne, who was with Robertson at the press conference on Monday, said Ottawa no longer thinks a national ban on new homes is required, given the restrictions already in place at the provincial and municipal levels."Municipal and provincial legislation remains in place," Champagne said..You'll recall the federal legislation was on top of what was being done.The finance minister said Ottawa had looked at the restrictions already in place across the country before deciding to ease the federal restrictions."We already have a number of rules in various municipalities and various provinces to deal with that issue," he said."So at that point we thought that a national ban was no longer required in relation to new property."Champagne also referred to Australia, which has taken a similar approach to foreign investment in residential real estate."This is the federal piece of it. We thought, like in Australia, that we could go ahead with their model and implement that in Canada.".The changes would not eliminate the provincial taxes or other restrictions that apply to foreign buyers.Ontario has a 25% non-resident speculation tax on certain residential property purchases by foreign nationals. BC has a 20% property transfer tax in some areas.Those measures would remain in force irrespective of the proposed federal government exemption.The Carney government says that allowing foreign investment in new construction would help fund new housing and increase the number of homes available to Canadians.The proposal comes as developers in the major Canadian cities are currently facing weak demand for newly built condo units and trouble getting financing for new developments.Greater Vancouver Realtors welcomed the proposed changes earlier this month, stating they could help to encourage investment in residential construction..However, the Government has not yet defined what would count as a new build for the exemption.Questions remain about whether the changes would cover pre-construction condo purchases, completed but unoccupied homes, or properties that have had a major renovation.Federal prohibition currently applies to the vast majority of residential property purchases by non-Canadians in designated urban areas, with exceptions for certain temporary residents and other qualifying buyers.The Government will need to make the requisite legislative and regulatory changes before the new exemption comes into effect.Neither Robertson nor Champagne gave a specific implementation date on Monday, other than to say the government intends to move forward in the coming months.