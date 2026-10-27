Canadian

Liberals reject bid to question Carney's wife over ocean role

Prime Minister Mark Carney. Diana Fox Carney
Prime Minister Mark Carney. Diana Fox CarneyImage courtesy X
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Fisheries And Oceans Canada
John Brassard
Mark Carney
Nepotism
Canpoli
Diana Fox Carney
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Western Standard
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