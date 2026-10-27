Liberals reject bid to question Carney's wife over ocean role

OTTAWA — Liberal MPs on the House of Commons fisheries committee voted down a Conservative motion to summon Prime Minister Mark Carney's wife, Diana Fox Carney, to explain her appointment as Canada's Ocean Envoy and answer questions about Ottawa's $1.2-billion ocean protection commitment.Conservative MP John Brassard criticized the decision, accusing Liberals of shutting down scrutiny of the appointment and the federal spending announced weeks later.“Things that make you go Hmm!” Brassard wrote on X.“Liberals shut down debate on a motion to have Diana Fox Carney, Mark Carney's wife appear before the Fisheries and Oceans Committee to discuss her appointment as Canada's new 'Oceans Envoy' and the $1.2 Billion plus tax dollars she's been given to do it.”The motion sought a committee appearance of at least two hours, no later than November 27, to discuss Fox Carney's mandate, priorities and preparations for the 2027 Our Ocean Conference in Halifax.It also asked her to provide a copy of her formal mandate, any terms of reference and a breakdown of anticipated conference costs before appearing..Fox Carney was appointed Ocean Envoy and chair of the conference on September 16 by Fisheries Minister Joanne Thompson.The government describes the position as voluntary and unpaid.At the time of her appointment, Fox Carney said she was honoured to take on the role and help organize the international gathering.“I look forward to working closely with Minister Thompson and to engaging partners from Canada and around the world,” she said.Less than two weeks later, on September 29, the prime minister announced $1.2 billion for ocean conservation, marine safety and environmental protection.The funding includes measures to strengthen marine traffic monitoring, improve emergency preparedness and support conservation work along Canada's coastlines..The announcement did not place the $1.2 billion under Fox Carney's personal control. The funding covers federal ocean protection initiatives, while her appointment concerns international engagement and preparations for the conference.Conservatives nevertheless want her questioned about the government's financial commitments and the cost of hosting the event.The 12th Our Ocean Conference is scheduled for May 2027 in Halifax, bringing together governments, scientists, industry representatives and environmental organizations.Thompson has defended Fox Carney's appointment, pointing to her background in economics, climate policy and international environmental work.“I look forward to working with Diana Fox Carney on this important conference for Canada,” Thompson said when announcing the appointment.The committee's rejection of the motion means Fox Carney will not be required to appear under its proposed terms.The motion also would have required her to provide documents outlining her responsibilities and anticipated conference expenses, information Conservatives had sought ahead of the international event.