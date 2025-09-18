Canadian

Liberals spends $8.2M on 'gender-just, low-carbon' rice in Vietnam

A stylized image of gender-equal rice covered in Canadian money
A stylized image of gender-equal rice covered in Canadian moneyPhoto credit: GPT
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Canada
Cdnpoli
Liberals
Vietnam
Rice
Waisted taxpayer money

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news