Liberals split over potential West Coast pipeline deal as backlash grows

Some federal Liberal MPs are expressing skepticism over emerging discussions between the federal government and Alberta that could advance plans for a new oil pipeline to the British Columbia coast.Recent reporting by The Globe and Mail and CBC suggests negotiations between Alberta and Ottawa are nearing an agreement that may allow the project to move forward, potentially through the use of Bill C-5, legislation that permits certain major developments to bypass existing federal restrictions, including the current ban on oil tanker traffic along B.C.’s northwest coast.However, multiple Liberal MPs say it remains uncertain whether the project will ever become viable. One Liberal source told iPolitics, which first reported internal concerns, that while discussions are underway, there is no private-sector proponent, no confirmed economic justification and limited political support in British Columbia..The source said they do not believe the current economic case supports a new pipeline.Alberta has committed $14 million toward early planning and has indicated a formal proposal could be ready by spring. A spokesperson for Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said negotiations with Ottawa are in their final stages and that further details will be released soon.Several Liberal MPs, speaking anonymously to discuss internal strategy, said the political repercussions could be significant, particularly in British Columbia, where environmental concerns and opposition to increased tanker activity remain strong..One B.C. MP warned that even pursuing the idea could jeopardize between five and six Liberal seats in the province, seats they said would not be offset by potential gains elsewhere.“Are we really going to cut off five to six seats in B.C., plus take a big hit with those in our voter coalition who want us to make climate a priority?” the MP said.Another Ontario Liberal MP said a memorandum of understanding may encourage private-sector interest but cautioned that any major investment would require long-term confidence in oil demand and pricing. “These are massive endeavours,” the MP said. “It’s going to be quite a while before anything comes to fruition.”.B.C. Premier David Eby has consistently opposed any expansion of tanker traffic, and delegates at last weekend’s B.C. NDP convention voted to reaffirm support for the tanker moratorium.Several First Nations with territories along the proposed route, including those in and around the Great Bear Rainforest, have also voiced opposition. The area is home to the kermode or spirit bear, a rare white variant of the black bear considered culturally significant to local Indigenous communities.The potential pipeline would require increased oil production over several decades to remain commercially viable, a prospect some Liberals argue could conflict with projections of declining global demand..While the International Energy Agency recently revised its forecast to predict oil demand could continue rising until 2050, analysts note accelerating electric vehicle adoption in major markets such as China could reduce long-term consumption.China is currently the primary export destination for oil transported through the Trans Mountain pipeline.Prime Minister Mark Carney has said that any new pipeline would require both provincial support and a private-sector backer, in addition to consultation with affected First Nations. No formal proposal has yet been submitted..Despite the uncertainty, some Liberal caucus members say the internal political implications are already being discussed. One MP said caucus colleagues from British Columbia are very concerned and believe the government risks alienating climate-focused voters without securing new support in Western Canada.“It opens up a lot of questions,” the MP said. “And the economics don’t work.”