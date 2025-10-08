Liberals table 'new' border security act: a rework of Bill C-2

Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree introduced Bill C-12 on Wednesday, a reworked version of earlier Liberal legislation that had stalled over concerns about surveillance and police powers. The new proposal, which the government calls the Strengthening Canada’s Immigration System and Borders Act, carries forward many of the original measures but drops three of the most controversial sections in an effort to secure broader parliamentary support.Bill C-2, tabled shortly after the Liberals formed government, sought to overhaul Canada’s border enforcement regime. Among its provisions were new powers for police to access basic telecommunications subscriber information, a $10,000 reporting threshold on certain financial transactions aimed at combating money laundering, and expanded inspection authority over Canada Post shipments. .Supporters argued the measures would give law enforcement long-needed tools to address organized crime, fentanyl trafficking, and online child exploitation.But the bill faced significant pushback from civil liberties groups, privacy advocates, and opposition MPs who warned the lawful access provisions in particular opened the door to warrantless surveillance.Critics noted that the powers could be applied broadly to service providers far beyond telecom companies, raising concerns about intrusions into sensitive medical, legal, or social service records..Debate over the bill stalled, and the government signaled over the summer that it was looking for a path forward that could win broader backing in a minority Parliament.Anandasangaree, known by critics as “Gun Grab Gary” for his past support of firearm restrictions, said Wednesday that C-12 represents that path. “C-12 carves out the more contentious elements of Bill C-2 to enable swifter passage,” he told reporters. “C-2 will continue separately, with lawful access provisions still very much on the table.”The minister defended the principle of lawful access, noting that Canada remains the only member of the Five Eyes intelligence alliance without such a framework..He argued that police investigative methods have been left “antiquated” by the growth of encrypted communications and artificial intelligence. While stressing the need for safeguards, he said the government remains committed to finding consensus on the issue in the months ahead.Reporters pressed Anandasangaree on whether dropping key enforcement provisions weakened the fight against organized crime and money laundering.He insisted only “minor” parts of the overall plan were removed and said C-12 still responds to challenges at the border and equips law enforcement with new tools. He confirmed American officials had been briefed on the changes but declined to describe their response..The Liberals are aiming to advance C-12 quickly, despite a crowded parliamentary calendar. While C-2 remains at second reading, Anandasangaree said he expects the new bill to reach committee first because of its broader support. “Every bill has its life cycle,” he said. “There needs to be flexibility, especially in a minority government.”The bill also retains controversial changes to the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act, which the minister argued are necessary given ongoing pressures at the border. He said Immigration Minister Sean Fraser would elaborate further but maintained the reforms are essential.Ultimately, Anandasangaree framed the new approach as pragmatic. “This is about finding consensus where we can,” he said. “C-12 addresses immediate needs on immigration and border security, while C-2 continues on a separate track with the more complex elements.”