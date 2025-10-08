Canadian

Liberals table 'new' border security act: a rework of Bill C-2

Gun Grab Gary speaking to reporters in Ottawa on Wednesday
Gun Grab Gary speaking to reporters in Ottawa on WednesdayScreenshot: CPAC
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Liberals
Border Security
Bill C-12
Bill C-2

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news