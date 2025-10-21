Liberals ‘worried’ fall budget won’t pass, causing an election: NDP leader says Canadians ‘don’t want an election’

The federal Liberals are expressing concern that Prime Minister Mark Carney’s first budget may fail to pass in the House of Commons, a development that could trigger another election just six months after Canadians last went to the polls.Liberal House Leader Steven MacKinnon told reporters Tuesday that the government is “worried” about the tone in Parliament ahead of the budget’s release in two weeks, accusing opposition parties of putting political interests ahead of stability.“We’re two weeks from the budget. I think that what I’m seeing in Parliament worries me,” MacKinnon said, adding that both the Conservatives and Bloc Québécois appear “not to be taking the matter seriously” while Canadians are seeking “certainty.”.With the Liberals governing in a minority, Carney’s fall budget represents a critical confidence test. The government must secure support from at least one other party to avoid a non-confidence vote that would send Canadians back to the ballot box.MacKinnon said the Liberals believe they have a “mandate” to govern and warned that opposition parties risk misreading the public mood. “If an election is necessary, we would obviously [go] reluctantly, because we don’t think Canadians want an election,” he said. “But election there will be. It’s the opposition parties who have that decision in their hands.”So far, opposition leaders have offered few signs of support. Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has said he will meet with Carney to discuss the budget, but has only indicated he wants the government to “reverse its costly budget plans,” without laying out specific demands..The Bloc Québécois has issued 18 demands, including six “non-negotiable” conditions such as large increases to provincial health transfers and seniors’ benefits. Bloc MPs have acknowledged those requests could be “difficult” to meet given the government’s stated goal of reducing spending and implementing targeted cuts.Interim NDP Leader Don Davies has not presented a list of demands but said his party would not support an “austerity” budget, calling instead for “substantial investment” in jobs, health care, and housing.The Toronto Star previously reported that the Liberals were engaged in private discussions with the NDP about boosting the party’s funding in the House of Commons..MacKinnon at the time denied the talks were connected to the upcoming budget vote. Asked Tuesday whether those discussions were continuing, he replied, “You’ll have to ask the NDP.”The New Democrats are currently in the midst of a leadership race, with a new leader expected to be chosen at the end of March—shortly after the budget is expected to be tabled.As the budget date approaches, the political stakes are high. Should the Liberals fail to secure support from at least one opposition party, Canadians could find themselves facing another national election before summer.