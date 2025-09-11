List of upcoming major projects lacks pipeline

The federal government is preparing to unveil a list of major projects it intends to prioritize under its new Major Projects Office. Prime Minister Mark Carney is expected to make the announcement on Thursday.According to draft materials reviewed by CBC News, the initial set of projects includes:Phase two of LNG Canada in Kitimat, B.C., which would double liquefied natural gas production.The Darlington New Nuclear Project in Ontario, focused on small modular reactors.The Contrecœur Terminal Container Project to expand the Port of Montreal.The McIlvenna Bay Foran Copper Mine Project in Saskatchewan.Expansion of the Red Chris Mine in northwestern B.C..Additional projects, identified as being in earlier stages of development, are also expected to be named. These include wind power initiatives in Atlantic Canada, a major carbon capture project in Alberta, an Arctic economic and security corridor, upgrades to the Port of Churchill, new all-weather roads in Northern Canada, and a proposed high-speed rail corridor between Toronto and Quebec City.The Major Projects Office, recently established by the federal government, is designed to identify and fast-track initiatives deemed to be of national importance. Some projects are considered ready for review and potential approval, while others will require further consultation and development..Government officials have indicated that the first list does not include an oil pipeline. While the absence of such a project has been noted, sources suggest the list will remain open to additions in the future.The move follows the passage of the One Canadian Economy Act earlier this year, which grants cabinet the authority to accelerate approval processes for select projects. An Indigenous advisory council has also been created to provide guidance to the Major Projects Office.The initial announcement is expected to set the stage for a broader rollout of long-term infrastructure, energy, and transportation initiatives the government views as essential to economic development....more to come