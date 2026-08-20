Loblaw strips country-of-origin information from produce signs amid Buy Canadian push

Loblaw has removed country-of-origin information from produce shelf signs at some of its grocery stores, making it more difficult for shoppers to identify Canadian fruits and vegetables without inspecting individual labels.The company confirmed the change after CTV News observed the revised signs at Loblaw-owned stores in British Columbia, the network reported Tuesday.The signs continue to display the product and its price but no longer identify where the produce was grown.Loblaw said fresh produce can arrive from different countries frequently, making it difficult for employees to keep shelf signs accurate as shipments change.Country-of-origin information should still appear on stickers, packaging or containers attached to the produce, although loose items may require shoppers to search for a sticker.The change comes as Canadians continue seeking domestically produced goods amid the trade dispute with the United States..Loblaw says on its tariff information page that it remains committed to helping customers support Canadian producers and will continue using maple-leaf symbols to identify products prepared in Canada elsewhere in its stores.The retailer also promotes Canadian goods through its flyers, PC Optimum program and online shopping service.The Canadian Food Inspection Agency told CTV News there is no federal requirement for retailers to list a product’s country of origin on shelf tags or price signs.Federal rules do, however, require imported fresh fruits and vegetables to carry country-of-origin information on their labels or containers.Loblaw-owned Real Canadian Superstore locations were fined earlier this year over inaccurate and misleading country-of-origin claims on produce displays.Removing the information from shelf signs reduces the risk of outdated claims but leaves customers trying to avoid imported produce more dependent on the labels attached to individual items.