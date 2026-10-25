LOST AND UNEXPLAINED: Unsolved cases from each Canadian province and territory

CALGARY — From a supposedly cursed gold mine hidden in Alberta's Rocky Mountains to a remote northern valley associated with headless prospectors, Canada has no shortage of mysteries, eerie legends and historical events that continue to capture the public's imagination.Some involve people who vanished without explanation. Others centre on abandoned ships, unexplained lights, alleged UFO encounters and treasures that generations of searchers have failed to uncover.While several stories are supported by historical records and official investigations, others have been passed down through folklore, with details becoming increasingly difficult to separate from fact.Here is a look at 13 intriguing mysteries, one from each Canadian province and territory, ranging from unsolved historical cases to supernatural legends that continue to fascinate Canadians..Alberta — The Lost Lemon MineSomewhere in the rugged mountains of southwestern Alberta, legend claims a fortune in gold has remained hidden for more than 150 years.Known as the Lost Lemon Mine, the story dates to approximately 1870 and involves two prospectors, Frank Lemon and a man identified in various accounts as Blackjack, who allegedly discovered an exceptionally rich gold deposit.According to the legend, the men ventured into the mountains between the Crowsnest Pass and the Highwood River, searching for precious minerals.After discovering gold, the two reportedly argued about what to do next.The disagreement allegedly turned deadly when Lemon murdered Blackjack with an axe while he slept.Lemon subsequently fled south toward Montana, abandoning the supposed discovery. When he later attempted to return, he was reportedly unable to find the mine.Over the decades, the legend grew to include additional deaths, mysterious warnings and rumours that the gold was cursed.Prospectors continued searching the region, hoping to discover the deposit that had supposedly driven one man to murder.However, historians have raised questions about the reliability of the accounts. One of the earliest widely cited written versions appeared in the Alberta Folklore Quarterly in 1946, decades after the alleged events.Historian Hugh Dempsey later investigated the story and its conflicting details in his book The Lost Lemon Mine: The Greatest Mystery of the Canadian Rockies.Despite the attention surrounding the legend, no discovery has conclusively established the existence of the mine.Whether the Lost Lemon Mine represents a genuine lost fortune or an elaborate tale of the Old West remains unanswered..British Columbia — The disappearance of Granger TaylorIn November 1980, a 32-year-old mechanical genius from Vancouver Island disappeared after leaving a note suggesting he was departing Earth aboard an alien spacecraft.Granger Taylor, who lived near Duncan, British Columbia, was known for his extraordinary mechanical abilities and fascination with space travel.He had restored old machinery, worked on engines and constructed a homemade spaceship-like structure from salvaged materials on his family's property.Taylor reportedly spent considerable time inside the structure, contemplating the possibility of extraterrestrial life.On November 29, 1980, he left a handwritten note informing his family that he intended to depart aboard an alien spacecraft for a 42-month interstellar journey.He then vanished along with his pickup truck.The disappearance generated considerable attention, with some interpreting his note as evidence of an extraordinary extraterrestrial encounter. Others suspected Taylor had died somewhere on Vancouver Island.In 1986, investigators discovered vehicle fragments and human bone fragments near a blast site in the mountains outside Duncan.The remains were suspected to be Taylor's, although identification was not conclusively established through DNA testing at the time. The discovery offered a possible explanation for his disappearance but did not resolve every question surrounding his final movements.Taylor's fascination with space travel, the unusual farewell note and the circumstances of the evidence found years later have made his story one of British Columbia's most unusual disappearance cases.There is no verified evidence that extraterrestrials were involved..Manitoba — The Falcon Lake UFO incidentOne of Canada's most famous reported UFO encounters took place in the Manitoba wilderness in 1967.On May 20, amateur prospector Stefan Michalak was searching for minerals near Falcon Lake in Whiteshell Provincial Park when he claimed to have witnessed two glowing objects descending from the sky.According to Michalak's account, one object landed nearby while the other remained airborne before disappearing.He described the landed object as metallic and disc-shaped, with unusual lights and openings.Michalak claimed he approached the craft and attempted to communicate with anyone inside, initially believing it might be an experimental military aircraft.He later reported that a blast of hot air or gas emerged from the object, burning his clothing and leaving a distinctive pattern of marks on his abdomen.Following the incident, Michalak reported suffering nausea, headaches and other physical symptoms.The case attracted the attention of the RCMP, the Royal Canadian Air Force and other investigators. Authorities examined the reported landing site, Michalak's clothing and physical evidence associated with the encounter.Library and Archives Canada has preserved extensive records concerning the case, including investigative documents and accounts from Michalak and his family.The incident became internationally known and remains one of Canada's most extensively discussed UFO reports.However, the existence of an extraterrestrial spacecraft has never been established, and alternative explanations, including a hoax or misidentified conventional phenomenon, have been considered.More than half a century later, the Falcon Lake incident continues to generate debate about what Michalak actually encountered in the Manitoba wilderness.New Brunswick — The Dungarvon WhooperDeep in the forests of central New Brunswick, an eerie legend tells of a mysterious scream that supposedly echoed through the wilderness following the murder of a young lumberjack.Known as the Dungarvon Whooper, the story is associated with the Dungarvon River and the province's historic logging industry.According to traditional versions of the tale, a young cook working at a remote lumber camp was murdered by another man who wanted to steal his money.The victim's body was allegedly buried near the camp, with the killer attempting to conceal the crime. Soon afterward, workers supposedly began hearing terrifying cries and screams echoing through the surrounding forest. The noises were said to resemble the desperate calls of the murdered man.Some versions claim the screams continued even after the camp was abandoned, frightening travellers and woodsmen who ventured into the area.The legend was preserved through oral storytelling and a ballad composed by Michael Whelan. Over time, the Dungarvon Whooper became one of New Brunswick's best-known ghost stories.The details of the supposed murder are difficult to establish through historical records, and the supernatural elements remain folklore rather than verified events.Some historical accounts have also offered natural or human explanations for strange sounds heard in the woods.Whether the original story was inspired by an actual crime, a frightening wilderness encounter or an imaginative tale remains uncertain.What is undeniable is the legend's enduring place in New Brunswick folklore..Newfoundland and Labrador — The ghost ship ResolvenOn August 29, 1884, a Royal Navy vessel encountered a merchant ship drifting near Newfoundland with no apparent crew aboard.The ship, named Resolven, was discovered between Baccalieu Island and Catalina.According to historical accounts, sailors aboard HMS Mallard noticed the vessel moving erratically and attempted to contact those aboard.When nobody responded, members of the naval crew boarded the ship. What they reportedly discovered was an otherwise serviceable vessel that appeared to have been abandoned suddenly. The ship's lifeboat was missing, but there was no clear evidence explaining why everyone had left.Accounts describe a galley fire still burning and lamps remaining lit, suggesting the vessel had been occupied not long before its discovery. The final entry in the ship's log was reportedly made only hours earlier.Investigators and historians have proposed several explanations, including the possibility that the crew encountered ice, feared the ship was sinking and abandoned it in the lifeboat.Another possibility is that severe weather or an accident caused the lifeboat to capsize.The missing crew and passengers were never conclusively located, and the vessel became known as the Welsh Mary Celeste, a reference to another famous abandoned ship.Unlike many maritime ghost stories, the Resolven case centres on an actual abandoned vessel, although some dramatic details have been embellished in later retellings.The fate of those who left the ship remains one of Newfoundland's enduring maritime mysteries..Northwest Territories — The Valley of the Headless MenHidden within the remote wilderness of the Northwest Territories is a region associated with some of Canada's most unsettling historical legends.Nahanni National Park Reserve is famous for its dramatic canyons, towering waterfalls, rugged mountains and isolated river valleys. However, the region has also acquired a much darker reputation.Often referred to in popular accounts as the Valley of the Headless Men, the area became associated with mysterious deaths and the discovery of prospectors' remains.One of the most frequently cited cases involves Métis brothers Willie and Frank McLeod, who travelled into the Nahanni region searching for gold. In 1908, their remains were discovered near a creek that subsequently became known as Headless Creek.According to the Prince of Wales Northern Heritage Centre, the brothers' headless remains helped give Deadmen Valley its name.The brothers had previously travelled into the region with prospector Robert Weir, whose possible remains were later discovered farther upriver.Over subsequent decades, other prospectors were reportedly discovered dead in the region, with some accounts describing decapitated or nearly decapitated bodies. The discoveries helped fuel speculation about murders, dangerous wilderness conditions and mysterious forces supposedly protecting hidden gold.The Nahanni region also became associated with stories of strange creatures, lost mines and remote valleys that few outsiders had explored. Some versions of the folklore suggest the deaths were connected to a curse or an unknown killer, although those explanations have not been established.The region's extreme geography, harsh weather and isolation provide more conventional explanations for why prospectors could disappear or die. Nahanni was established as a national park reserve in 1972 and became a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1978.Today, it is recognized internationally for its natural beauty and cultural significance, but the stories of the missing prospectors remain part of its historical mystique.Nova Scotia — The Oak Island Money PitFor more than two centuries, treasure hunters have searched a small island off Nova Scotia's southern coast, convinced that something extraordinary lies buried beneath the ground.Oak Island, located in Mahone Bay, is home to one of the world's most famous treasure mysteries. According to the traditional account, the story began in 1795 when a young man discovered an unusual depression in the ground.He and several companions began digging, reportedly uncovering layers of logs buried at regular intervals. The discovery sparked speculation that the site concealed a deliberately constructed underground chamber. The excavation eventually became known as the Money Pit.Over the decades, theories emerged suggesting the pit contained pirate treasure, valuable religious artifacts, lost manuscripts or riches hidden by secret societies.Among the figures linked to the legend are Captain Kidd, Blackbeard and the Knights Templar, although no reliable evidence has established their involvement.Numerous expeditions attempted to uncover the supposed treasure, often encountering flooding, unstable excavations and significant financial costs. The search has also resulted in deaths.In August 1965, four men died during an excavation accident involving a shaft on the island. Despite generations of digging and various discoveries, no definitive evidence of the legendary treasure has emerged.The mystery gained renewed international attention through the television series The Curse of Oak Island, which follows brothers Rick and Marty Lagina as they investigate the island.Nova Scotia's tourism agency continues to promote Oak Island as a historic treasure mystery.Whether the Money Pit conceals a valuable discovery, an elaborate historical construction or simply centuries of speculation remains a subject of debate..Nunavut — The Franklin ExpeditionIn 1845, British explorer Sir John Franklin departed England with two ships and 128 other men, hoping to complete a voyage through the Northwest Passage.The expedition, aboard HMS Erebus and HMS Terror, was equipped with supplies intended to support the crews during an extended journey through the Arctic.However, both vessels became trapped in ice near what is now Nunavut, setting the stage for one of the most devastating expeditions in polar exploration history. The ships were last seen by Europeans in 1845, and their fate remained uncertain for decades.Search expeditions eventually uncovered graves, artifacts, human remains and written evidence revealing portions of the tragedy. A note recovered from King William Island indicated that the ships had become trapped in ice in September 1846.Franklin died in June 1847, and surviving crew members abandoned the vessels in April 1848, attempting to travel south toward the mainland, none survived.Over the following century, investigators debated the roles of starvation, exposure, illness, nutritional deficiencies and possible lead exposure in the deaths.Reports of cannibalism also emerged from Inuit accounts and were later supported by archaeological evidence. For generations, the location of the two ships remained unknown. That changed in September 2014 when a Parks Canada-led expedition located HMS Erebus. Two years later, HMS Terror was discovered in Terror Bay. Inuit knowledge and oral testimony played a crucial role in locating the wrecks.Although the ships have been found, researchers continue investigating the expedition's final movements, the circumstances surrounding the abandonment of the vessels and how the crew members spent their final months.The Franklin Expedition is therefore no longer a mystery of where the ships are, but many questions about the tragedy remain unanswered..Ontario — The disappearance of Ambrose SmallOn December 2, 1919, a wealthy Canadian theatre owner disappeared from Toronto shortly after completing a lucrative business transaction, and he was never seen again.Ambrose Small was a prominent theatrical entrepreneur who controlled a network of theatres across Ontario.He had accumulated considerable wealth through his business dealings, but his personal life and relationships had also attracted controversy. Shortly before his disappearance, Small and his wife sold their theatre interests for approximately $1.7 million, an enormous sum at the time.The couple received a substantial initial payment, and Small appeared to be preparing for a prosperous future. On the afternoon of December 2, Small met with his lawyer at Toronto's Grand Opera House. He subsequently vanished without leaving any confirmed trace.Initially, his wife Theresa did not immediately report him missing, reportedly believing he might have left with another woman. As the weeks passed without contact, concern grew.A major police investigation followed, attracting widespread newspaper coverage and public speculation.Investigators explored theories involving murder, financial disputes, personal relationships and the possibility that Small had deliberately abandoned his former life.Despite extensive searches and public appeals, no body was recovered and no explanation was conclusively established. The case became one of Canada's most notorious historical disappearances.More than a century later, historians continue examining the circumstances surrounding Small's final known movements and the possible motives of people connected to him. His disappearance remains unresolved..Prince Edward Island — The burning ghost ship of Northumberland StraitFor generations, residents along the Northumberland Strait have shared stories of a mysterious sailing ship that appears on the water engulfed in flames.The strait separates Prince Edward Island from mainland New Brunswick and Nova Scotia, and the legend has become part of the region's maritime folklore.According to traditional accounts, witnesses first notice a strange glow on the horizon. As the light grows brighter, the outline of a sailing ship supposedly emerges, its sails and rigging consumed by fire.Some accounts describe the vessel moving rapidly across the water before suddenly disappearing. Others claim the ship appears to sink beneath the waves or vanish as people attempt to approach it.The phenomenon has sometimes been described as a warning of approaching storms.Stories of the burning vessel date back generations, with reports circulating among fishermen, sailors and coastal residents. Various explanations have been proposed.Some suggest the sightings could involve atmospheric optical effects, including mirages that distort distant lights or objects. Others have pointed to St. Elmo's fire, an electrical phenomenon that can produce glowing light around the masts and rigging of ships.In the early 20th century, scientist William Francis Ganong examined possible natural explanations for the legend.Despite those theories, the burning ship has remained a popular subject of local storytelling. The legend even inspired a song by Prince Edward Island musician Lennie Gallant.While there is no verified evidence of a supernatural vessel, the enduring accounts have made the Northumberland Strait ghost ship one of Atlantic Canada's most recognizable maritime mysteries..Quebec — The village that disappeared into the earthOn the evening of May 4, 1971, residents of a small Quebec village witnessed an extraordinary disaster as the ground beneath their community began collapsing, swallowing homes, roads and everything in its path.Saint-Jean-Vianney, located in the Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean region, was a growing community of approximately 1,300 residents when one of the worst landslides in Quebec's history struck.Shortly before 11 p.m., a massive section of unstable clay beneath the village gave way. The disaster began near the Le Petit Bras stream, where a smaller landslide had occurred just 10 days earlier.As the earth collapsed, entire houses were dragged into a rapidly expanding crater. Roads split apart, electrical infrastructure was damaged and portions of the village disappeared into a mixture of mud and debris.Workers travelling aboard a bus from a nearby Alcan plant reportedly encountered a rupture in the road and rushed to warn residents as the ground continued to give way.Within hours, approximately 32 hectares of land had been affected, with more than 40 homes destroyed. The disaster killed 31 people, including families who had little time to escape. But perhaps the most haunting detail is that some victims were never recovered.According to a May 2026 local report marking the disaster's 55th anniversary, the remains of 14 victims have never been found.Investigations established that the disaster involved unstable, water-sensitive clay that lost strength and began flowing, carrying buildings and debris with it.The destruction was so extensive that Quebec authorities ultimately decided the community could not safely be rebuilt. On May 27, 1971, the provincial government announced the village's permanent closure.Surviving residents were relocated to neighbouring communities, with many settling in Arvida and Shipshaw. Nearly 200 houses were moved to a newly developed neighbourhood, according to the City of Saguenay.Today, Saint-Jean-Vianney no longer exists as an inhabited village. Portions of its former foundations and other structures remain, while a memorial near Shipshaw honours those who died..Saskatchewan — The St. Louis ghost lightNear the small Saskatchewan community of St. Louis, residents and visitors have reported seeing a mysterious light travelling along the route of an abandoned railway.Known as the St. Louis ghost light, the phenomenon has inspired stories of supernatural activity for generations.According to local accounts, witnesses have observed a bright light appearing in the distance, sometimes resembling the headlamp of an approaching train. The light reportedly moves along the former railway corridor before fading or disappearing.One popular legend claims the glow belongs to the ghost of a railway worker who died while inspecting the tracks. Other versions suggest the light is connected to a fatal railway accident or a train that never completed its journey. The railway line was discontinued in 1988, and portions of the tracks were subsequently removed.However, reports of the mysterious light continued.The phenomenon attracted attention from curious visitors, amateur investigators and people hoping to witness something unexplained. Researchers and skeptics have proposed that the light is an optical illusion caused by distant vehicle headlights.Under certain atmospheric conditions, light from cars travelling on nearby roads may appear to originate from the former railway corridor.The explanation is plausible, although it does not necessarily account for every historical account associated with the legend.Canada's History has documented the St. Louis light as one of the country's enduring examples of supernatural folklore.Whether the reported phenomenon is entirely explained by ordinary light and atmospheric effects or has additional explanations, the legend continues to attract curiosity in Saskatchewan..Yukon — The Lost PatrolIn December 1910, four members of the Royal Northwest Mounted Police set out on a journey through Canada's northern wilderness. None would reach their destination alive.The expedition, later known as the Lost Patrol, was led by Insp. Francis Joseph Fitzgerald and included Consts. Richard Taylor and George Kinney, along with Special Const. Sam Carter, who served as the group's guide.The men departed Fort McPherson, in what is now the Northwest Territories, on December 21, 1910, intending to travel to Dawson City, Yukon.The journey was part of a longstanding police tradition involving the delivery of mail and official dispatches between remote northern communities. The patrol carried provisions for approximately 30 days, along with dogsleds and equipment intended to support the difficult winter crossing.However, the men encountered severe weather and struggled to locate the correct route through the wilderness. As the journey continued, their supplies dwindled.The patrol eventually attempted to turn back toward Fort McPherson, but by then the men were suffering from exhaustion, hunger and extreme cold. Their situation became increasingly desperate.According to the RCMP's historical account, the men were eventually forced to kill some of their sled dogs for food. Fitzgerald made his final diary entry on February 5, 1911. When the patrol failed to arrive in Dawson City, authorities organized a search expedition led by Corporal William Dempster. On March 21 and 22, 1911, searchers discovered the bodies of all four men.Two had died approximately 40 kilometres from Fort McPherson, heartbreakingly close to safety.The tragedy prompted changes to northern police patrol procedures, including improved route markings, emergency supply caches and greater reliance on experienced Indigenous guides. Although the men's fate is documented, the Lost Patrol remains one of the most haunting survival tragedies in Yukon history.Rather than a supernatural mystery, its enduring questions concern the decisions, navigation failures and circumstances that led four experienced men to perish so close to their starting point.