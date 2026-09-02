Canadian

Lutnick says Carney picked U.S. ‘kerfuffle’ to blunt Alberta, Quebec independence votes

US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick says Canada and Mexico have done a “reasonable” job since President Donald Trump threatened 25% tariffs.
US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick says Canada and Mexico have done a “reasonable” job since President Donald Trump threatened 25% tariffs. Image courtesy Market Watch
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Alberta
Quebec
Alberta Independence
Tariffs
Canpoli
Quebec Independence
Howard Lutnick
Canada/US tariffs
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