Major Canadian housing markets showing softer conditions

The ‘fall home buying season’ (September, October and November) is winding down, one where buyers took a more measured approach in some Canadian markets, even with lower interest rates, while there was growing confidence in overall economic conditions in other markets, says Robert Hogue, assistant chief economist at RBC Economics.

“Local markets appear generally softer than last fall,” says Hogue. “Yet, early results from real estate boards reveal monthly increases in home resales in several key centres.”

Hogue notes Vancouver, Fraser Valley, Calgary, Saskatoon, and Montreal experienced notable upticks in home resales in October from September, while Edmonton, Regina, Winnipeg, and Toronto recorded modest declines.

“Increased inventory provided buyers with more options and greater negotiating power in Ontario, British Columbia, and parts of Alberta,” says Hogue. “Softening labour markets and persistently poor affordability continued restraining purchases.

“In other regions, low supply and rising home values create different barriers for transactions as buyers contend with limited choice, and higher prices.”

An upsurge in the October job market, the second month in a row of growth, could give markets a lift. Statistics Canada reported on Friday 67,000 new jobs were added in the month, bringing the unemployment rate down to 6.9%.