Canadian

Man arrested after telling Muslim family to “get the f--- out of the country” at Halifax Costco

Halifax Regional Police are searching for a man accused of shouting "anti-Muslim" remarks inside a Halifax Costco before allegedly assaulting a customer who was recording the confrontation.
Halifax Regional Police are searching for a man accused of shouting "anti-Muslim" remarks inside a Halifax Costco before allegedly assaulting a customer who was recording the confrontation. X screenshot
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National Council Of Canadian Muslims
Halifax Regional Police
Halifax Costco
Randall Publicover
Fayez Hamam
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Western Standard
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