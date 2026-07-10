Man arrested after telling Muslim family to “get the f--- out of the country” at Halifax Costco

A Halifax man has been arrested and charged following a confrontation at a Bayers Lake Costco Saturday, that police are investigating as a hate-motivated incident. The arrest comes after a video showing the man allegedly directing "anti-Muslim" remarks toward a Muslim family went viral online.Randall Publicover, 37, was arrested Thursday from his residence in Port Dufferin. Video footage shared online shows the man directing profanity-laced comments at the family, including telling them to “get the f--- out of the country.”During the arrest, police alleged Publicover brandished a weapon, prompting officers to deploy a conducted energy weapon. He was treated at the scene by EHS personnel and later medically cleared.According to Halifax Regional Police, Publicover is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court Friday to face the following charges:Public incitement of hatredAssaultUttering threats to cause bodily harm or death (four counts)Mischief (two counts)Resisting a peace officerPossession of a weapon dangerous to public peace.The individual who filmed the incident was identified as Fayez Hamam, who told Global Halifax the incident impacted him "not physically but mentally." “There is the brave woman who confronts (the suspect), and you can see it in the video,” Hamam said.“Once he’s done with the woman, he all of a sudden turn around and hit me so hard.”Hamam praised Costco staff and management for their response, saying they treated the situation seriously and that security guards ultimately escorted the Publicover from the store.The National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM) responded to the video calling it a racist and Islamophobic attack targeting Muslim shoppers."We are deeply disturbed by the racist and Islamophobic attack targeting hijabi Muslim women, as well as the physical assault and hateful slurs directed at a Muslim man at Halifax Costco this past weekend," the organization said in a statement..Ali Duale, operations manager of the Ummah Masjid and Community Centre, said the video was "heartbreaking" and described the incident as an "act of anti-Muslim hatred."Federal Immigration Minister and Halifax West MP Lena Metlege Diab also condemned the incident, saying she was "disturbed" by the video circulating online and adding that "no one should be harassed for how they look or how they worship."The Halifax Regional Police have confirmed the investigation is still ongoing.