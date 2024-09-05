Man charged with killing Gaudreau brothers makes brief court appearance

Sean Higgins, accused of killing Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew in a drunk driving crash last week, made his second court appearance, this time virtually, in a New Jersey courtroom on Thursday and his appearance this time around looked a bit different, reports TMZ. .The 43-year-old notably was no longer in an anti-suicide smock, instead, he was seen in a simple orange jumpsuit. He also had a different facial hair style, sporting a thick goatee, says TMZ, adding the judge had been expected to make a ruling on Higgins' pretrial conditions at the hearing, but the proceedings were postponed after just a few seconds. Higgins will remain behind bars until his next meeting with the judge on September 13. The postponement is in order to file “exhibits and potential legal briefs” related to the case.It’s the second time the public has seen Higgins in a courtroom since he allegedly crashed into the backs of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau's bicycles on a rural roadway in Salem County on August 29. His first appearance was on August 30, when he seemed surprised that his stay in jail would be more than a few hours. Higgins is currently facing two charges of death by auto after authorities say he admitted to cops that he drank "five to six beers" before the accident. Tributes for the Gaudreaus, meanwhile, are still pouring in, as both the Calgary Flames and Columbus Blue Jackets, Johnny's former teams, held emotional candlelight vigils at their arenas on Wednesday night, says TMZ..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.