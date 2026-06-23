Manifesto tied to Montreal shooting railed against women, capitalism

OTTAWA — The 104-page manifesto allegedly written by the Montreal shooter has been released Tuesday morning. The manifesto expressed hateful views against women, feminism, capitalism and what the author described as the “loneliness” and “social degradation” of men in Western society.The document, titled Manifesto of June 22nd and attributed to Seth Hatfield, appears to lay out an ideological worldview investigators are examining in the aftermath of the attack.The manifesto frames itself as an explanation for what it calls the “terrible loneliness, isolation, and social degradation” facing many men in the West, arguing that monogamy has been displaced by a modern “hypergamy state” in which women overwhelmingly select a small pool of attractive men, leaving other men alienated and socially excluded..A review of the document shows it refers to “women” 94 times, “woman” 15 times, “female” or “females” 195 times, and “girl” or “girls” 64 times, underscoring how heavily its argument centres on women and female sexuality.The text also repeatedly blames feminism and broader social change for the breakdown of monogamy and the social isolation of men.“Having then obtained the means of generating their own salaries … women simply no longer wanted, or even needed common men as much as they once did,” the document says, arguing that women preferred “working for corporations while earning money and engaging in hypergamy” over monogamous relationships with “common men.”Elsewhere, the manifesto attacks capitalism, pornography and modern consumer culture, describing Western society as a “hypergamy state” marked by an “appallingly unequal distribution of intimacy.”“Capitalism was never designed with their interests … in mind,” the author writes of working-class men.The document also contains mentions of “Zionist Jews,” “Judaeo-bourgeois” influence and Israel. A review of the manifesto found four references to “Jewish” or “Jews” and four references to “Zionist” or “Zionism.”Montreal police have not publicly released the manifesto or formally confirmed its contents, but TVA Nouvelles reported Monday that investigators were examining writings left behind by the suspect and were looking at possible links to anti-feminist and incel ideology.The outlet reported the suspect had driven from Alberta in the days leading up to the attack and had left behind writings lamenting male loneliness, attacking women and criticizing pornography websites and modern capitalist society.Police have not publicly identified a motive in the shooting, which triggered a large emergency response Monday and shocked the city.Authorities have said one other officer was injured in the attack but survived and remains in stable condition. A civilian was also killed, allegedly by the same officer who was injured. Investigators had not commented Tuesday on whether they believe the manifesto directly motivated the shooting.