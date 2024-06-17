Manitoba Muslim group blames Winnipeg youth's suicide on Israel-Hamas War

The Manitoba Islamic Association (MIA) said a Winnipeg resident who committed suicide by lighting himself on fire at the Waverley Grand Mosque was influenced to do it by the Israel-Hamas War. When people die through their own choice, MIA Board members said it is easy for many to attribute causes to mental health. “However, as our community has worked increasingly to address mental health and with the consultations of psychologists and mental health providers within our community, we fully understand the impact of the social determinants of health,” said MIA Board members in a Sunday letter to community members. “We understand that global issues, including the genocide against Palestinians and Muslims in Gaza and the rest of Palestine, is impacting so many people beyond the boundaries of our community.”.MIA Board members do not encourage or condone self-immolation or suicide. Rather, they said they want people to access supports for mental health and well-being. Because of this suicide, they called for politicians to speak up for the barriers to mental healthcare and ensure it is accessible to all Muslims and Canadians. They added the two concepts go hand in hand. To the family who lost this youth, they said they are with them. To people who are struggling during this time, they said they are with them. Funeral information will be shared soon with the community. The MIA Board members concluded by saying it “continues to have the highest level of safety and security standards in place to protect our community.” “Our masjids always have been and continue to be a safe space for all,” they said. Quillette associate editor Jonathan Kay agreed this incident was a horrible tragedy. “But blaming Jews on the other side of the planet for the suicide of a mentally ill Muslim teenager in Winnipeg is just a modern form of blood libel,” said Kay. .American rabbi Elchanan Poupko said the MIA should not be glorifying suicide. “It brought enough destruction in the Middle East,” said Poupko. “We don't need more death and destruction in this world.”