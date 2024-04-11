Manitoba RCMP make numerous arrests for child pornography

Manitoba RCMP executed five search warrants, made four arrests, and removed three children under six years old from situations where they were being sexually abused and exploited over an eight-day period in March. From those five search warrants — executed between March 18 and 25 — tens of thousands of child pornography images were located. “This is four arrests and three children removed from traumatic situations in a span of only 10 days,” said Manitoba RCMP Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit Cpl. Gord Olson in a Wednesday press release. “I wish I could say that this is a success and it absolutely is in terms of getting these kids to safety, but it is really a drop in the bucket when it comes to the material we seized.” Manitoba RCMP said three southern communities were involved. It will not be identifying any people or communities that were part of the investigation to protect the identity of the victims. The four people were all males and ranged in age from 37 to 56 years old. All of the suspects were charged with distributing, uploading, and possessing child pornography and one of them was charged with making child pornography. It said the RCMP National Child Exploitation Crime Centre provided reports to it that assisted them in locating these people and executing some of the search warrants. At the moment, it said the investigations are ongoing. Olson concluded by saying he knows people “will be surprised at how much child sexual abuse and exploitation material we encountered, but the truth is, this problem is prolific.” This is because it is in every community and many children are affected by it. “We continue to do everything we can to combat child exploitation and encourage parents to be mindful of how your children are engaging on social media,” said Olson. This incident comes after a 27-year-old Manitoba woman was slapped with multiple charges, including allegedly sexually abusing her own infant and posting the videos on Twitter ("X"), on March 25. READ MORE: Vile Manitoba mom charged with sexually abusing her infant and posting videos to XA 31-year-old Manitoba man was arrested by the RCMP ICE Unit and faced charges, including extorting the woman and possession of child pornography.On March 13 at 10:15 a.m., it was alerted to an account that had uploaded child sexual abuse and exploitation material.