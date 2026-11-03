Marineland belugas suffered long-term malnutrition, organ damage before deaths at Chicago aquarium

CALGARY — Two beluga whales transferred from Canada's Marineland to Chicago's Shedd Aquarium suffered from longstanding nutritional deficiencies, depleted fat reserves and serious organ complications before their deaths, according to newly released medical findings.The aquarium released additional necropsy findings Monday, revealing that Osiris and Caspian had been living with significant underlying health conditions that left them particularly vulnerable to illness, despite receiving specialized veterinary care following their relocation.Both whales were among 10 belugas transferred from the now-closed Marineland facility in Niagara Falls, Ontario, over the summer. Four of those whales have since died, raising concerns about the animals' health and the challenges associated with relocating marine mammals with complex medical histories..Osiris, a 26-year-old female who died September 21, was previously found to have chronic liver disease. However, additional examinations conducted by external pathology experts revealed more extensive deterioration than initially understood.According to Shedd Aquarium, Osiris had almost completely depleted her body's natural fat reserves, while abnormalities were discovered in several organs, including her liver and adrenal glands.Veterinary experts also identified changes suggesting that reduced heart function may have interfered with blood circulation to her internal organs.The aquarium said Osiris had a documented history of inconsistent eating, information provided by her previous caretakers at Marineland before the transfer. That history helped Shedd develop a nutritional support plan, although the full extent of her underlying conditions was not known..Caspian, a 27-year-old female who died October 7, showed similar evidence of longstanding health problems.Her examination revealed depleted fat reserves, muscle loss, chronic intestinal inflammation and abnormalities affecting her liver and adrenal glands.External animal health specialists also identified acute inflammation and damage to part of her small intestine.Before her death, Caspian had experienced significant metabolic abnormalities, including disturbances in her electrolyte levels and dangerously acidic blood. Her condition deteriorated despite intensive treatment, and veterinary teams provided life support for nearly four hours before she died.Although the findings provide additional insight into the whales' declining health, Shedd emphasized that neither examination established a single definitive cause of death..The latest findings follow the earlier deaths of two other belugas transferred to Shedd Aquarium. Peekachu, 23, died August 25, while Rain, 20, died September 2.Previous necropsy reports found that both whales suffered from longstanding gastrointestinal inflammation that had developed before their relocation.Rain's examination revealed severe chronic inflammation of the small intestine, liver damage and evidence of a resolving fungal infection in her respiratory system. Peekachu's examination identified chronic intestinal disease, high blood pressure and lung scarring consistent with an earlier injury or resolved pneumonia.External pathology experts concluded that underlying illnesses may have increased both whales' vulnerability to cardiovascular stress, although the reports did not establish precisely what triggered their deaths. The four deaths have drawn attention to the health of animals relocated from Marineland, which closed to the public in 2024.Shedd previously explained that its veterinary teams had reviewed medical histories and worked with Canadian animal care specialists ahead of the transfers, but some medical conditions could not be fully identified without detailed examinations of internal organs and tissues.The aquarium has also acknowledged that transportation and adjustment to unfamiliar surroundings can place additional demands on animals already suffering from chronic illness. However, the extent to which those factors contributed to the deaths remains undetermined..Shedd Aquarium says the six surviving belugas are making encouraging progress.Acadia, Lillooet, Sierra, Secord, Gimli and Yukon are now consistently eating their full daily diets and becoming increasingly comfortable in their new surroundings.According to the aquarium's Monday update, the whales are spending more time together in shared habitats, interacting with enrichment equipment and developing relationships with their caretakers.Their improved appetites are particularly important because belugas obtain much of their hydration through the fish they consume.The aquarium previously reported that all six whales had begun sharing habitats and participating more regularly in voluntary veterinary care, including examinations and blood draws.Veterinary teams continue monitoring their nutrition, hydration, behaviour and overall health around the clock.While the latest medical findings provide a clearer understanding of the illnesses affecting Osiris and Caspian, they do not establish when the nutritional deficiencies began or whether any specific conditions at Marineland contributed to their development.The findings will now help guide the continued treatment and monitoring of the remaining whales as they adjust to life at Shedd Aquarium.