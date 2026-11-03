Canadian

Marineland belugas suffered long-term malnutrition, organ damage before deaths at Chicago aquarium

Two beluga whales transferred from Canada's Marineland to Chicago's Shedd Aquarium suffered from longstanding nutritional deficiencies, depleted fat reserves and serious organ complications before their deaths, according to newly released medical findings.
Two beluga whales transferred from Canada's Marineland to Chicago's Shedd Aquarium suffered from longstanding nutritional deficiencies, depleted fat reserves and serious organ complications before their deaths, according to newly released medical findings.Shedd Aquarium/ChatGBT
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Malnutrition
Marineland
Necropsy
Shedd Aquarium
Beluga whales
Marineland beluga relocation
Osiris the beluga
Gastrointestinal disease
Caspian the beluga
Beluga whale necropsy