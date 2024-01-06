Maryam Monsef gave $6K speech

Records show former women and gender equality minister Maryam Monsef, who now works as a motivational speaker, won one government client last year, according to Blacklock’s Reporter. “There is no vendor profile for either ‘Onward’ or ‘Maryam Monsef,’” said the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) in a statement. Cabinet said in an inquiry of ministry tabled in the House of Commons the Impact Assessment Agency paid $5,650 for a single appearance in March. The figures were tabled at the request of Conservative MP Michelle Ferreri (Peterborough-Kawartha, ON), who defeated Monsef and wanted details of expenditures by any government agency involving Onward with Maryam or her. Onward is Monsef’s company. She said it is “is about channeling the power of relationships for personal and professional development.”No other Canadian government agency hired her. The CRA said it had conducted an exhaustive search through its records. “In the corporate administrative system, a vendor profile is required for payments to be made to a supplier,” said the CRA. “For additional certainty however, the Agency performed text searches within its financial systems using specific key words ‘Onward,’ ‘Maryam Monsef,’ ‘Maryam’ and ‘Monsef’ for payments without reference to a contract, payments using an acquisition card and payments against a contract.”She lost re-election by 2,738 votes. Ten days into the 2021 election campaign, she issued greetings to the Taliban. Monsef stirred up a hornet’s nest in 2021 by referring to the Taliban as family. READ MORE: WATCH: Trudeau Women’s Minister calls Taliban ‘our brothers’“I want to take this opportunity to speak to our brothers, the Taliban,” she said. “We call on you to ensure the safe and secure passage of any individual in Afghanistan out of the country.” A reporter asked Monsef to clarify her remarks. She said Muslims refer to each other as brothers and sisters. While she made the brothers comment, she said it “is a cultural reference of course.” “We do not support the Taliban,” she said.