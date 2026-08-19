Canadian

'MAYBE IF CANADA HAD AIR CONDITIONING': Caitlin Clark sounds off Scotiabank arena conditions

Caitlin Clark
Caitlin ClarkImage courtesy of John McClellan
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Basketball
Air Conditioning
Canpoli
Scotiabank Arena
caitlin clark
wnba
Toronto Tempo
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