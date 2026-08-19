'MAYBE IF CANADA HAD AIR CONDITIONING': Caitlin Clark sounds off Scotiabank arena conditions

OTTAWA — Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark expressed surprise over the heat inside Scotiabank Arena after teammate Kelsey Mitchell was forced from Tuesday’s game against the Toronto Tempo because of overheating.Mitchell, Indiana’s leading scorer through three quarters, did not return for the fourth as the Fever held on for a 101-95 victory over Toronto.Players and broadcasters repeatedly noted the temperature inside the arena during the game.Clark reacted with disbelief when the building’s cooling system was raised following the game.Scotiabank Arena uses a deep-lake water cooling system connected to Enwave’s district energy network rather than relying exclusively on conventional air conditioning..The venue was packed for Clark’s first WNBA appearance in Canada and one of the Tempo’s select games at the larger downtown arena.Indiana controlled much of the contest before Toronto mounted a fourth-quarter comeback while Mitchell remained in the locker room.Clark finished with 24 points and seven assists as the Fever secured the victory.There was no immediate indication Mitchell’s condition was serious or whether it would affect her availability for Indiana’s next game.