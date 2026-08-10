Canadian

McDonald’s Canada adds Red Bull energy beverages to menu

McDonald’s Canada is adding Red Bull-based beverages to its menu beginning August 11.
McDonald’s Canada is adding Red Bull-based beverages to its menu beginning August 11.X screenshots
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Health Canada
Mcdonalds
Red Bull
Dragonberry Energizer
Tropicberry Energizer
McDonalds Red Bull drinks
Quebec energy drink ban
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