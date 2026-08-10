McDonald’s Canada adds Red Bull energy beverages to menu

CALGARY — McDonald’s Canada is adding Red Bull-based beverages to its menu beginning Tuesday. The fast-food chain is introducing the new drinks at participating Canadian restaurants as part of an expansion of its beverage offerings. The rollout includes two drinks: a Red Bull Dragonberry Energizer, and Tropicberry Energizer, available with regular and sugar-free options.The drinks combine Red Bull with fruit flavours and are being offered as prepared beverages, with each beverage containing a full 250 mL can of Red Bull.The new menu items are expected to be available beginning Tuedsay at participating McDonald’s locations across Canada. Quebec is excluded from the rollout. .The launch comes as energy drinks continue to be a growing part of the beverage market, particularly among younger consumers. Health Canada has previously set limits on caffeine levels in energy drinks and requires products containing high amounts of caffeine to carry specific labelling.Quebec has also introduced new restrictions surrounding energy drinks. Beginning Aug. 1, the province prohibited the sale of energy drinks containing more than 180 mg of caffeine per serving to anyone under 16.McDonald’s has not said that the Red Bull drinks will be available at every restaurant, and availability will depend on participating locations.