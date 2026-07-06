McGuinty names anti-black racism advisory committee

Defence Minister David McGuinty has announced the members of a new independent advisory committee tasked with helping the Department of National Defence and the Canadian Armed Forces address anti-black racism.The announcement was made Saturday during the 110th anniversary commemoration of No. 2 Construction Battalion in Pictou, Nova Scotia, Canada’s largest all-Black military unit.The External Ministerial Advisory Committee on Anti-black Racism was established in response to recommendations from the National Apology Advisory Committee, which examined how the federal government’s 2022 apology to descendants of No. 2 Construction Battalion could lead to lasting change.According to National Defence, the committee will provide “independent advice and strategic guidance” to the minister and senior defence leadership to help address anti-black racism, strengthen accountability and support institutional change across the Defence Team.McGuinty announced the committee’s nine members after welcoming them during a meeting on July 3..The committee includes Juanita DeSouza-Huletey, Raymond Edwards, Sean Foyn, Louis Edgar Jean-François, Kevin Junor, Doreen L. Gibson, Roselyne Mavungu, Rosemary Sadlier and Craig Smith.National Defence said members will bring “expertise and lived experience” to help advance “meaningful and sustained culture evolution across the Defence Team.”The announcement drew support Monday from the Black Class Action Secretariat, which said establishing the committee was an important step but argued more work remains to address the lasting effects of discrimination faced by black service members.“The Prime Minister’s apology to the descendants of members of the No. 2 Construction Battalion marked an important acknowledgement of a painful chapter in Canada’s history,” the organization said in a statement.“But an apology alone does not constitute justice.”The group urged the committee to recommend measures aimed at increasing black representation in senior military leadership, reviewing historical medical and personnel records for evidence of racial bias, expanding support for black women in the Canadian Armed Forces, improving opportunities for black officer cadets, increasing participation by black-owned businesses and researchers in defence procurement, and recommending reparative measures for descendants of No. 2 Construction Battalion.The secretariat also called on the federal government to publicly report on the committee’s recommendations and any actions taken in response.The announcement coincided with the annual No. 2 Construction Battalion Remembrance Ceremony and Honour Parade, which brought together members of the military, descendants of the battalion and representatives from the Black Cultural Centre for Nova Scotia.National Defence said announcing the committee during the anniversary “reflects the Government of Canada’s commitment to honouring history while taking meaningful action to help shape a more inclusive future for the Defence Team.”The department added it intends to continue honouring the battalion’s legacy while fostering “an inclusive environment, where every member of the Defence Team is valued and respected.”