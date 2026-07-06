Canadian

McGuinty names anti-black racism advisory committee

Black History Month Event 2026 Speakers (From left to right: Colonel Bishop, Andrew Au, Rear-Admiral Olivier, Rosemary Sadlier, Charlene Engmann and Major Carter.)
Black History Month Event 2026 Speakers (From left to right: Colonel Bishop, Andrew Au, Rear-Admiral Olivier, Rosemary Sadlier, Charlene Engmann and Major Carter.)National Defence Canada
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Racism
Advisory Committee
Anti-Black racism
black Canadians
Defence Minister David McGuinty
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