Canadian

Migrant group demands permanent residency as Carney defends immigration caps

Syed Hassan (Migrant rights network) speaking at a Parliament hill presser, May 2024
Syed Hassan (Migrant rights network) speaking at a Parliament hill presser, May 2024CPAC
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Immigration
Mark Carney
Illegal Migrants
Canpoli
Migrant Rights Network
Lena Diab
mass migration
canada immigration policy
Canada immigration
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