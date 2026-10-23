Migrant group demands permanent residency as Carney defends immigration caps

OTTAWA — The Migrant Rights Network is urging the Liberal government to scrap further immigration cuts ahead of its next immigration levels plan, expected around November 1.The group is citing findings from United Nations Special Rapporteur on Racism Ashwini K.P., who visited Canada between September 28 and October 9 and criticized aspects of the country's immigration system.In her preliminary findings, she called for “all migrant workers [to] have a clear pathway to permanent residency from the time of their arrival in the country.”The Migrant Rights Network is pushing beyond that recommendation, demanding permanent status for undocumented migrants and access to healthcare and other taxpayer-funded public services, regardless of immigration status.The demands come as Carney has made clear that his government intends to maintain immigration limits.As the Western Standard previously reported, Carney said Ottawa would not budge on sustainable immigration levels, despite pressure to loosen restrictions.The group is also criticizing new Express Entry rules announced October 16 that favour applicants with experience in higher-paying occupations..Starting November 3, eligible applicants will receive additional points for Canadian work experience in high-wage jobs or qualifying job offers.Manuel Salamanca Cardona of Quebec's Immigrant Workers Centre said the changes would leave lower-paid workers behind.“Prioritizing higher-paid occupations risks rewarding the wage inequalities that racism and gender discrimination have already created,” he said.“The person caring for an older neighbour, harvesting our food or cleaning a workplace deserves security and a future here.”The Migrant Rights Network argues that farmworkers, cleaners, caregivers and food-processing employees should not face additional barriers to permanent residency because their jobs pay less.The coalition also took issue with the treatment of international students, arguing they have been unfairly blamed for Canada's housing shortage and unemployment.“International students came here to study, work and build a life. They subsidize post-secondary education, work essential jobs, and contribute billions to the Canadian economy,” said WeiChun Kua of Migrant Students United Vancouver.“Now they are being blamed for housing costs and unemployment while facing exploitative living and working conditions without access to protections and uncertainty about whether they can stay.”The UN rapporteur's preliminary findings also raised concerns about temporary foreign workers, including allegations of unsafe working conditions, inadequate rest and threats of repatriation.Stacey Gomez of the Centre for Migrant Worker Rights Nova Scotia said Canada should end employer-specific work permits and give migrant workers permanent status.“Imagine growing the food on people's tables while being denied enough food and rest yourself. Imagine getting hurt and being afraid that speaking up will cost you your job and your right to stay,” Gomez said.“Canada cannot keep calling their work essential while treating their lives as disposable.”Debbie Douglas of the Ontario Council of Agencies Serving Immigrants said immigration policy should focus on keeping families together and protecting people already in the country.“People do not stop needing health care, housing or support because their permits expire,” Douglas said.Along with permanent residency for all migrants the group demands that Ottawa eliminate closed work permits, expand access to public services for migrants and review immigration policies for racism.