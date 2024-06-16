Mind your manor; just $35,000,000 in Langley BC

It’s joints like this that drive up average home prices. Tannin Manor, for sale for $35 million in Vancouver’s Glen Valley, sits on slightly more than 28 gated acres and includes a main estate home, pool house, workshop and two multi-use structures. The three-level main estate, which stretches 15,339 sq. ft., features seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, 20-ft. ceilings, heated hardwood floors and a kitchen with Miele appliances and granite counters. You can uncork your favourite red in the wine cellar, work it off in the yoga studio, get behind the eight ball in the billiards room, complete with bar (if you need another glass of wine), watch your favourite movie in the theatre, add to your book collection in the library, all while the kids take over the playroom. .The manicured grounds include a reflecting pond, a pool with hot tub and a 3,500-sq.-ft. pool house with a kitchen and bath. The Manor is only minutes from Glen Valley Regional Park, local cafes and fewer than 20 minutes from Abbotsford International Airport (YXX), which offers the potential for residents to fly in privately. (Bring your own plane, or helicopter.).The main bedroom on the main level features an ensuite bath and walk-in closet. The main floor kitchen has granite counters, a breakfast nook, a sunroom, a formal dining room and great room. .A separate pool house has been designed for guests, featuring a hot tub, a surrounding sun deck, a wet room, changing room, kitchen, two bathrooms, gym and mechanical room. The design and layout of the property also provide multiple areas for helicopter use. .A 7,425-sq.-ft. workshop accommodates equipment with warehouse-style shelving, heated floors, a heated mezzanine storage area and a 32-ft. garage door designed as a hanger for a helicopter. This structure also includes a 1,000-sq.-ft. three-bedroom, two-bath apartment with its own private staircase. Other outbuildings include two structures that could be used as warehouses, barns, business or hobby spaces. One is 19,200 sq. ft. and is described as a fully automated industrial facility that could accommodate approximately 25,000 chickens. The other is a 240-ft. by 80-ft. structure, insulated and with a ceiling height of 20 ft. to accommodate parking for heavy machinery. It also has heated floors and includes an office and washroom. .Langley, BC is in close proximity to Vancouver, with access to many cultural, recreational, and employment opportunities. According to the Langley Real Estate Report & Trends, the average sold price for homes in Langley in May was $1,143,719.