Canadian

Canada to advance trade priorities at G7 meeting in Paris

Minister of International Trade, Maninder Sidhu, will attend the second G7 Trade Ministers’ Meeting of the year in Paris on May 5 and 6th.
G7 Family Photo in Kananaskis
G7 Family Photo in Kananaskis Screenshot
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International Trade
G7
International Trade Minister
Maninder Sidhu
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