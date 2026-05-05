Canada to advance trade priorities at G7 meeting in Paris

Minister of International Trade, Maninder Sidhu, will be joining G7 counterparts in Paris, as France hosts the second G7 Ministers' Meeting of the year.Sidhu and the G7 members will discuss how:cooperation on current trade and investment priorities can be strengthened, including by fostering supply chain resilience for critical minerals;best practices can be shared in addressing challenges related to low-value parcels and tackling non-market policies and practices; andhow support can be enhanced for a more effective multilateral trading system.Sidhu will also meet with international partners and business stakeholders to advance Canadian trade policy interests in support of Canada’s economic prosperity and trade diversification strategy, building on work done during Canada’s G7 presidency last year..“As the global economy faces growing uncertainty and increasingly complex trade challenges, the G7 remains an important forum to advance solutions. I am looking forward to meeting with my G7 counterparts to promote shared priorities that strengthen mutual prosperity and economic growth.” Sidhu stated. The Group of Seven (G7) is an informal partnership of advanced economies. Its members include Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States, as well as the European Union.