Missing Whitby girl, six, found safe in Mississauga, father reportedly uncooperative with police

CALGARY — A six-year-old girl reported missing from Whitby has been found safe in Mississauga following a search that raised questions about how the child ended up outside Durham Region.Durham Regional Police said Kaylee was last seen at approximately 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, near Dundas Street East and Thickson Road in Whitby.Police appealed to the public Tuesday morning for help finding the girl, describing her as approximately four feet tall with a slim build, long blonde hair and blue eyes.Kaylee was ultimately located safe in Mississauga. The circumstances surrounding her disappearance remain under investigation.According to reporting from the Toronto Sun, Kaylee had been with her father over the weekend before being left in the care of one of his male associates. Police reportedly learned the child was later seen with that associate in Peel Region on Sunday. Kaylee's grandfather subsequently reported her missing..The Toronto Sun also reported concerns surrounding the father's level of cooperation with investigators as police attempted to establish the girl's whereabouts. Police have not announced charges against the father or the other man, and there has been no finding of criminal wrongdoing.Despite Kaylee's young age, an Amber Alert was not issued during the search.Durham police say Amber Alerts are reserved for cases where police confirm an abduction has occurred, the victim is a child or person with a qualifying disability, there is concern of immediate danger of serious physical harm, and investigators have enough information that a public alert could help locate the victim.Instead, authorities used a Child Search Alert through the Missing Children Society of Canada.Durham police describe the system as a tool for high-risk missing-child cases that do not meet the specific requirements for an Amber Alert.The investigation into Kaylee's movements between Whitby and Mississauga is continuing..Police have not publicly explained why the child was left with the father's associate or how she ultimately travelled to Mississauga.Durham police say missing-person investigations remain open until the individual has been located and their identity confirmed. The service also notes that anyone can report a person missing and there is no requirement to wait 24 hours before contacting police.Kaylee was being assessed following her recovery, and authorities said she was found safe.