Canadian

Missing Whitby girl, six, found safe in Mississauga, father reportedly uncooperative with police

A six-year-old girl reported missing from Whitby has been found safe in Mississauga following a search that raised questions about how the child ended up outside Durham Region.
A six-year-old girl reported missing from Whitby has been found safe in Mississauga following a search that raised questions about how the child ended up outside Durham Region.X/ChatGBT
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Mississauga
Missing Child
Durham Police
Peel Region
Missing Children Society of Canada
Missing child Kaylee
Missing child located
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