Modi set to visit Canada in December as relations improve

OTTAWA — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Canada on December 11 and 12, Prime Minister Mark Carney said Thursday, as Ottawa and New Delhi continue efforts to restore diplomatic relations following years of tensions under Justin Trudeau.Speaking at an event with members of Calgary's Indian community, Carney said Modi is expected to visit Ottawa and Toronto, although additional stops could be added.“We will see if we can broaden it out,” Carney said.India's foreign ministry has since indicated that the dates remain under discussion.The announcement follows a telephone conversation between the two leaders Tuesday, during which they discussed negotiations toward a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), with both governments aiming to double bilateral trade by 2030.Modi's visit would be another step in restoring relations between the two countries, which deteriorated in September 2023 after Trudeau accused agents of the Indian government of involvement in the killing of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia..New Delhi rejected the allegation, and the diplomatic dispute escalated in October 2024 when Canada expelled six Indian diplomats over alleged links to criminal activity on Canadian soil. India denied the accusations and responded by expelling Canadian diplomats.Carney has taken a different approach since becoming prime minister, making closer ties with India part of his government's efforts to diversify trade beyond the United States.The two leaders met in June at the G7 summit in Alberta and again during Carney's visit to India earlier this year, discussing cooperation on trade, energy, defence and critical minerals.Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand also met with Modi in New Delhi this week, while International Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu is leading a Canadian trade mission to India.In a previous interview with the Western Standard, Indian High Commissioner Dinesh Patnaik discussed the changing relationship between the two countries, including immigration, security concerns and opportunities for greater economic cooperation..WATCH: Western Standard interview with Indian High Commissioner Dinesh Patnaik.The planned visit would give Carney and Modi another opportunity to advance trade negotiations while addressing security disputes that remain unresolved despite the diplomatic reset.