Moe expects Ottawa to push provinces to end US booze bans, Eby rejects ‘capitulation’

OTTAWA — Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says he expects Ottawa to ask provinces to remove their restrictions on American alcohol as part of negotiations with the Trump administration.British Columbia Premier David Eby, however, says restoring US alcohol to provincial liquor store shelves immediately after another American tariff attack would amount to capitulation.The premiers made the comments on Tuesday, one day after President Donald Trump announced new 50% tariffs on selected Canadian goods.Trump cited provincial restrictions on American alcohol as one justification for the tariffs, along with Canadian policies affecting US automobiles and cheese.Asked whether provinces maintaining alcohol restrictions should reconsider, Moe said any request should come from the federal government rather than another premier.“That would be an ask for the federal government to make of those provinces,” Moe said. “It’s not for a subnational government to ask their respective counterparts to do so.”.Moe suggested Ottawa may have already approached some provinces, although he did not identify them.“I won’t say I don’t expect that ask to come,” he said. “I think it’s already been made in some cases.”Moe said federal officials would be best positioned to determine how removing provincial restrictions could affect negotiations with Washington.“That would be a decision each province will have to make,” he said. “But that ask should come from the federal government through the negotiating table.”“They’ll know the sensitivities that it may present in those negotiations, and they’ll also know what counteraction would happen should that occur by the American administration.”Saskatchewan is in a different position because it resumed purchasing and distributing American alcohol in June 2025.The province initially halted purchases in March 2025 in response to Trump’s earlier tariffs but later said consumers should be allowed to decide whether to purchase American products.Moe said Ottawa has not asked Saskatchewan to change its policy because the province has already lifted its restrictions.“It hasn’t been made of Saskatchewan because we’re in a different situation, obviously,” he said.Eby said British Columbia has not received a federal request to return American alcohol to government liquor stores.“No, they have not,” he said.Eby said he would discuss the issue with Prime Minister Mark Carney and other premiers but rejected the idea of immediately backing down.“I will be happy to engage in conversations with my colleagues across the country and the Prime Minister on the issue of US alcohol on the shelf,” Eby said.“But the idea that after facing yet another attack on our economy from the president that this would be the moment to capitulate, I think would be the wrong approach.”British Columbia removed American beer, wine, and spirits from government liquor stores in March 2025 and halted new purchases through its provincial distribution system.The White House said Monday all Canadian provinces and territories initially restricted American alcohol, while Saskatchewan and Alberta later resumed purchases.The Trump administration claims US alcohol exports to Canada fell by approximately 81% following the provincial measures.The new tariffs cover Canadian products ranging from wine and cement to hockey equipment, clothing, and furniture. They are scheduled to take effect August 19.