Montreal by-election NDP candidate releases campaign literature with Palestinian flag

The NDP has decided not to prioritize Canada with some literature for the LaSalle-Emard-Verdun, QC, by-election. NDP candidate Craig Sauve (LaSalle-Emard-Verdun) has distributed campaign literature with him standing in front of a Palestinian flag and advocating for pro-Palestine policies. “If they truly stood for this country, their candidates' flyers would proudly display our Canadian flag — not a foreign one,” tweeted Hampstead, QC, Mayor Jeremy Levi. “A vote for the NDP is a vote against Canada, plain and simple.”.Sauve said in his literature he is committed to ending the Israel-Hamas War. “I vote for Craig Sauve to stop the genocide in Gaza,” he said. To stop the genocide in Gaza, he said he would call for an immediate ceasefire, demand the immediate release of all hostages, and send more humanitarian aid to it. He added he would demand a bilateral agreement on the sale of military goods and technologies with Israel. While the Canadian government has backed Israel, he said he would request sanctions on Israeli ministers who have made genocidal remarks. He demanded immediate, concrete measures to implement the International Court of Justice’s decision. Sauve said he would demand actions for justice, peace, and security for everyone in the area. “Demand recognition of the State of Palestine,” he said. “On September 16, send a strong message to Ottawa: Stop the genocide in Gaza.” The House of Commons passed an NDP motion with amendments made by the Liberals on Palestinian statehood in March. READ MORE: NDP motion on Palestine statehood passes with amendments, some Liberals break ranksMPs debated the motion in the House of Commons throughout the day and ended it with a 204-118 vote. The Conservatives opposed the motion. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and most Liberals, the Bloc Quebecois, and Greens joined the NDP in favour of recognizing Palestinian statehood..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.