Canadian

Montreal by-election NDP candidate releases campaign literature with Palestinian flag

Craig Sauve's literature
Craig Sauve's literature Courtesy Mayor Jeremy Levi/Twitter
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
House Of Commons
Cdnpoli
Ndp
Sanctions
Literature
Ceasefire
Palestinian Flags
Israel-Hamas War
Palestinian statehood
Jeremy Levi
Craig Sauve

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news