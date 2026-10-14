Canadian

Montreal father sentenced to life for murdering his nine-year-old daughter, faking kidnapping

A Montreal father has been sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for murdering his nine-year-old daughter during a trip to New York
A Montreal father has been sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for murdering his nine-year-old daughter during a trip to New YorkX
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Life Sentences
second-degree murder
Melina Galanis Frattolin
Luciano Frattolin
Lake George, New York
Kali Galanis
Judge Tatiana Coffinger
Concealment of a human corpse
Essex County Court
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