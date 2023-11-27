Montreal Jewish community centre hit by Molotov cocktail

A Molotov cocktail was thrown into the entranceway of the Jewish Community Council of Montreal (JCCM) around 12:35 a.m. on Monday.
“Thank God no one was present and minimal damage occurred,” said JCCM Executive Director Saul Emanuel in a letter to the Montreal Jewish community.
“The rise in antisemitism in our city is frightening and the repeated violence and attacks on our community are abhorrent and condemned in the strongest terms.”
Emanuel thanked Service de Police de la Ville de Montreal (SPVM) and the Montreal Fire Department (MFD) for their rapid, professional response. Despite the harm done, he said he hopes “for the swift apprehension of whoever is responsible for this unwarranted and hateful act.”
Since the terrorist attack on Israel on October 7, Emanuel said it has been meeting with officials from the Canadian and Quebec governments to call for increased funding to ensure the safety and security of the Jewish community and institutions.
“We reiterate our belief that more funding is required,” he said.
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre called the incident an “appalling antisemitic attack on the Jewish community.”
“The federal government must implement our five common sense Conservative measures to protect Canadians and stop these hateful, violent attacks,” said Poilievre.
Montreal Jewish school Yeshiva Gedola was attacked with gunfire on November 12, making it the target of open-fire shooting for the second time in four days.
Jewish school Talmud Torah Elementary School was shot at on November 9. SPVM arrived on scene around 8:20 a.m. after an employee found a bullet hole in the entranceway door.
Thirty minutes later, SPVM was called to Yeshiva Gedola after a bullet hole was discovered in it.
SPVM and MFD could not be reached for comment in time for publication.