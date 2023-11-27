Montreal Jewish community centre hit by Molotov cocktail

A Molotov cocktail was thrown into the entranceway of the Jewish Community Council of Montreal (JCCM) around 12:35 a.m. on Monday.

“Thank God no one was present and minimal damage occurred,” said JCCM Executive Director Saul Emanuel in a letter to the Montreal Jewish community.

“The rise in antisemitism in our city is frightening and the repeated violence and attacks on our community are abhorrent and condemned in the strongest terms.”