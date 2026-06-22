Montreal shooting suspect from Alberta linked to over 100 page anti-feminist manifesto

MONTREAL — The suspect in a deadly shooting that left a Montreal police officer, a civilian and the gunman dead may have been motivated by anti-feminist ideology, according to multiple media reports published Monday evening.Montreal police had not publicly confirmed a motive as of late Monday, but TVA Nouvelles reported investigators believe the suspect was an anti-feminist who had driven from Alberta in the days before the attack and left behind a manifesto attacking women.The outlet reported the suspect’s writings lamented male loneliness and contained derogatory comments about women, while also criticizing pornography websites and modern capitalist society.CBC News and other outlets also reported police were examining a lengthy manifesto believed to have been written by the suspect and were looking into possible links to so-called “incel” ideology, an online misogynistic subculture associated with hostility toward women. The shooter's alleged manifesto is believed to be over 100 pages long.The shooting unfolded Monday in Montreal’s Côte-des-Neiges district near Décarie Boulevard, where police say officers responding to a call about an armed suspect came under fire.Montreal police have confirmed that one officer was killed, another officer was injured and is in stable condition, and a civilian was also killed. The suspect was shot dead by police at the scene..Police chief Fady Dagher told reporters earlier in the day that the incident was not being treated as terrorism, but said investigators were still working to determine the suspect’s motive.The attack prompted an emergency alert and a large-scale police operation that shut down roads and transit service in the area for several hours.The death marked the first time in 24 years that a Montreal police officer has been killed in the line of duty.Authorities have not yet publicly identified the suspect or the victims. Police had not confirmed the contents of the reported writings Monday night.The shooting drew comparisons online to previous misogynistic attacks in Canada, including the 1989 École Polytechnique massacre in Montreal and the 2018 Toronto van attack, both of which were linked to anti-feminist violence.