Most economists predict a .25% Bank of Canada rate cut on Sept. 17

There is interest growing in what move the Bank of Canada will make on its overnight interest rate on Sept. 17

Economists at Canada’s major banks have weighed in on the issue, with most of them, including Scotiabank, Bank of Montreal and CIBC predicting a .25% cut, while economists at RBC Economics have mixed views, some saying a cut and others saying the bank will hold the rate at 2.75%.

Those predicting a cut point to a weakened labour market, which lost 66,000 jobs in August, taking the unemployment rate to 7.1% plus core inflation that is still elevated. An unknown factor is a Canadian Price Index report that will be released the day before the bank’s announcement.

“A combination of weaker jobs data both north and south of the border has provided the bank a compelling reason to deliver a 25-point cut next week,” says Penelope Graham of Ratehub.ca. “Evidence is mounting that tariffs are whittling economic strength and that some stimulus will be needed in the short term.”

“The growing likelihood of a similar cut from the US Federal Reserve also provides the bank breathing room to lower rates without pressuring the Loonie.”