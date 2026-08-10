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Mother of missing Nova Scotia children Jack and Lilly believes they are still alive

The mother of two Nova Scotia children who have been missing for 15 months says she continues to believe her children are alive.
The mother of two Nova Scotia children who have been missing for 15 months says she continues to believe her children are alive.X
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Nova Scotia
Jack Sullivan
Lilly Sullivan
Malehya Brooks-Murray
Missing kids Nova Scotia
Northeast Nova RCMP
Pictou County RCMP
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Western Standard
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