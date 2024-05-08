Motive uncertain after drive-by shooting outside Drake’s Toronto mansion

Instead of velvet ropes for celebrities, yellow police tape surrounded Drake’s Toronto mansion after a security guard was gunned down Tuesday in what has been confirmed by police as a drive-by shooting. The Toronto Sun reported Tuesday the Toronto Police Service (TPS) responded to Drake’s home on Park Lane Circle after a report a person had been shot outside the front gates. There have been suggestions a security guard came out from behind a high black gated entrance on the north side of Drake’s mansion after a vehicle was seen going back and forth blaring music. TPS would not confirm this series of events. At some point, a source said suspects in the vehicle opened fire, striking the security guard in the upper body and maybe the right arm. TPS said the victim, whose identity has not been released, remained in hospital with serious life-threatening injuries. Orange police markers could be spotted on the grass near the north entrance on Tuesday, and officers went to and from collecting evidence and bringing it to their van. A BMW sedan, a stretch limo, a large white customized F-150 pickup truck and motorhome were stationed by the crime scene as TPS took measurements and collected evidence.TPS Integrated Gun and Gang Task Force Insp. Paul Krawczyk said the victim was working as a security guard at the residence. He was standing outside the gates in front of the residence when the shooting occurred.“We have individuals who obviously performed this shooting who were seen in a vehicle,” said Krawczyk. “I do not have a description of that vehicle.” Krawczyk could not speak to a motive at this time because it was so early. He could not confirm whether or not Drake was home at the time of the shooting.“But I can tell you we are in contact with his team and they are co-operating,” he said. Additionally, he would not speculate about the feud between Drake and American rapper Kendrick Lamar. Drake had dissed Lamar with the song The Heart Part Six, and he fired back insults on his song Not Like Us.Lamar used an aerial photo of Drake’s mansion as artwork for Not Like Us.Four security guards lingered around the crime scene for most of the day waiting for the yellow tape to drop.Toronto resident Cynthia came riding up on a bicycle and started shooting photos and videos. “I kind of think it is kind of depressing what is going on and where we live,” said Cynthia. “There is security out here all the time.” When Cynthia heard there had been a shooting, she said she thought a person tried to break in. She added she believed security had tried to shoot the intruder. Drake was not the victim of a shooting at his Bridle Path mansion on Tuesday. READ MORE: Drake’s security guard shot outside of Toronto mansionOne of Drake’s security guards stationed in front of his mansion was. The security guard was struck by multiple gunshots at around 2:10 a.m. in what witnesses described as a drive-by shooting.