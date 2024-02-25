Mulroney says Progressive Conservatives ‘soul of Canada’

Records show former prime minister Brian Mulroney told his cabinet in 1988 it had captured Canada’s spirit and made the Progressive Conservatives stronger than at any time in 100 years, according to Blacklock’s Reporter. “The Prime Minister noted that the government needed no lessons in patriotism or loyalty,” said cabinet in a memo. “He and his colleagues spoke for and defined the soul of Canada.” The PCs were reduced to two seats in the following election. If the PCs held true to its values, cabinet said it “would ensure that the government retained office for years to come.”The cabinet meeting was held two weeks after it won re-election with 43% of the vote. Mulroney spoke about the historic, wonderful victory. “The election had given the Party its first back-to-back majority election victory in almost 100 years,” said cabinet. “The government’s victory represented hope for the youth of Canada.”Former justice minister Ray Hnatyshyn went further, predicting the PCs were at the pinnacle of a century of influence. Hnatyshyn spoke about the PCs victory changing Canada’s political landscape by placing it on its firmest footing in 100 years. The cabinet meeting was the first held since the free trade campaign that elected 169 PC MPs. The Canadian Encyclopedia called the 1988 election campaign “the last in Canada to be fought over a big, overarching national idea, in this case, free trade with the United States.”Cabinet concluded by saying Mulroney welcomed his colleagues to the 1990s, thanking all cabinet ministers, senior public servants, and political advisors for having contributed to the victory. “The victory was truly national in scope and a significant vote of confidence in the government team’s ability to do the best job in running the nation’s affairs,” it said. The 1988 election was the last won by the PCs. It was disbanded in 2003 to merge with the Canadian Alliance. Mulroney told his son Mark in September Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre’s speech at the Conservative Convention was “the best convention speech I have ever witnessed.”READ MORE: Mulroney says Poilievre gave amazing speech at Conservative Convention“Pierre’s command of such a large amount of information in both official languages for an hour and half was extremely impressive,” said Brian. “The only other speech that may have challenged his was his wife Ana’s!”