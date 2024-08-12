Musk dares former Scottish first minister to sue him amid racism allegations

Twitter executive Elon Musk said former Scottish first minister Humza Yousaf is racist against white people. While Yousaf hates being called racist, Musk dared him to sue him. “Go ahead, make my day,” tweeted Musk on Sunday..He predicted legal discovery “will show that however big a racist he’s been in public communications, he is vastly worse in private communications.”Yousaf had instigated the feud by saying Musk is one of the most dangerous people in the world. “He uses his billions,” he said. “He is unaccountable to anyone to amplify far-right, white supremacist ideology.” .Because of mass immigration, he accused him of wanting civil war in some parts of Europe, including in the United Kingdom. Instead of using Twitter and his wealth for good, he said he is using them for wicked purposes.Yousaf had ranted about too many public officials in Scotland being white. “Every High Court judge,” he said. “White.” .He said the lord advocate was white. Additionally, he pointed out the solicitor general was white. Musk responded by saying Yousaf was racist. “Scotland gave him everything and yet he loathes white people,” he said. “This is obvious, because he has never complained about the race of any other country’s leadership.” .There are about 200 countries in the world, with many of them having single-race leadership. He asked why he would only attack Scotland. Yousaf was looking at taking legal action against Musk for saying he loathes white people. “Elon has effectively painted a target on Yousaf’s back with his completely untrue and inflammatory comments,” said his lawyer..This ordeal comes after Musk said in October Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was trying to crush freedom of expression in Canada. READ MORE: Elon Musk criticizes Trudeau for ‘trying to crush free speech in Canada’“Shameful,” he said..He was commenting on the Canadian government announcing a Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) regulatory plan that will require podcasters who earn upwards of $10 million annually register, provide information about their activities in Canada and their content, and adhere to conditions being debated by officials.